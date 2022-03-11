How to pre-install GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA 6 is quite far from where gamers stand today. The good news is that console gamers are finally getting a much-needed upgrade for their next-gen consoles. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are all set to receive a brand new version of the game on March 15.

As of March 8, Rockstar has enabled preloading for both versions of the game. GTA Online will now be a standalone product that can be bought separately. This article explains how to preload the games on the latest consoles.

Why to pre-install GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Preloading helps players avoid the rush on launch day (Image via Sportskeeda)

Preloading or pre-installing the game is a feature that most games come with these days. It is something that allows gamers to download and install 99.9% of a game before launch. By doing this, gamers can play the game as soon as it is launched.

GTA 5 is a large game and takes up a lot of HDD space. The new version will be approximately 80GBs. The download, even with the best internet connection, will take quite some time. Preloading will negate the long wait time on launch day. The imminent rush on launch day may also overlaod servers from Rockstar's end.

How to preload GTA 5 on the Xbox Series X|S?

Xbox preloads also commenced along with PlayStaion prelaods (Image via Rockstar Games)

To preload the game(s) on the Xbox Series X|S, gamers need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Click the middle button on the controller. Navigate to the Store tab. Locate the Games Coming Soon tab. Scroll down till Grand Theft Auto 5 or Grand Theft Auto Online is visible. Select the desired version. At this stage gamers who haven't pre-ordered the game will have to do so. Once that is done the download and install will begin automatically.

How to preload GTA 5 on the PS5?

PS5 players get Grand Theft Auto Online for free till June 14th (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players who own the PS4 version of Grand Theft Auto 5 need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Locate the game on the PS5 homescreen. Click the 3 dots menu located next to the Play button. Click on View Product and head into the next 3 dot menu from there. Here two options, one for each version of the game, will be present. Select the desired version to begin the download.

Players who do not own the PS4 version can follow the steps mentioned below:

Head over to the PlayStation Store from the homescreen. Navigate to the Latest Tab and locate the game. Pre-order the game to begin the download and install.

