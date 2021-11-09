How to preload GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition on the Microsoft Store

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will be released in two days, and pre-loading is now supported on all consoles. Pre-loading will allow players to experience the game before its official release date. The GTA remastered trilogy will be available for both current-gen and last-gen Xbox consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S).
In this article, we go through the procedure of pre-loading the game on Xbox consoles.
Step-by-step beginner's guide to pre-install GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Xbox consoles
There are several ways of pre-loading a game for Xbox consoles. One of these is to visit the Microsoft Store. Players may follow the below-mentioned steps to do so:
- To begin with, players should pre-order GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. This link will take them directly to the relevant Microsoft Store page. When making the purchase, a prompt will appear, asking them to sign in to their Microsoft account.
- Once this is done, players may proceed to turn on their Xbox console and press the Xbox button on their controllers.
- This brings up a menu where they must select My Apps and Games and navigate to All Purchased Games on the library.
- Finally, players must select GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition and choose to download it to their preferred console.
The game can also be pre-loaded through the Xbox app for mobile devices. Here's how it can be done:
- Players must first download the Xbox app and log in to it with their Microsoft account.
- They must then hit the Search option at the bottom of the screen and search for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. Players must then select "Download to Console" after choosing the game.
- They must then select the console to which they wish to download the game and click "Install to this Console". The game will now be found in the download queue.
- The queue may be found by going to My games and apps > Manage > Queue on the Xbox console interface.
GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition costs $59.99/£54.99/€59.99/A$99.95/₹3,999 for Xbox consoles across several regions (US/UK/Europe/Australia/India).