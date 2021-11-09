How to preload GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition on the Microsoft Store

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will be released in two days, and pre-loading is now supported on all consoles. Pre-loading will allow players to experience the game before its official release date. The GTA remastered trilogy will be available for both current-gen and last-gen Xbox consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S).

In this article, we go through the procedure of pre-loading the game on Xbox consoles.

Step-by-step beginner's guide to pre-install GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Xbox consoles

The GTA Definitive Edition trilogy on the Microsoft Store (Image via Microsoft)

There are several ways of pre-loading a game for Xbox consoles. One of these is to visit the Microsoft Store. Players may follow the below-mentioned steps to do so:

To begin with, players should pre-order GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. This link will take them directly to the relevant Microsoft Store page. When making the purchase, a prompt will appear, asking them to sign in to their Microsoft account.

Once this is done, players may proceed to turn on their Xbox console and press the Xbox button on their controllers.

This brings up a menu where they must select My Apps and Games and navigate to All Purchased Games on the library.

Finally, players must select GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition and choose to download it to their preferred console.

The game can also be pre-loaded through the Xbox app for mobile devices. Here's how it can be done:

Players must first download the Xbox app and log in to it with their Microsoft account.

They must then hit the Search option at the bottom of the screen and search for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. Players must then select "Download to Console" after choosing the game.

They must then select the console to which they wish to download the game and click "Install to this Console". The game will now be found in the download queue.

The queue may be found by going to My games and apps > Manage > Queue on the Xbox console interface.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition costs $59.99/£54.99/€59.99/A$99.95/₹3,999 for Xbox consoles across several regions (US/UK/Europe/Australia/India).

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee