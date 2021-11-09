How to preload GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition on the PlayStation store

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is releasing in two days and players can still pre-order and pre-load the game to play it before everybody else. As of now, pre-loading has been made available across all consoles. This article guides players on how to pre-load the game on the PlayStation store.

This works for all PlayStation consoles that the GTA trilogy will be released on, including the PlayStation 4, Playstation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5.

How to pre-install GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PlayStation consoles: Step-by-step beginner's guide

The GTA Definitive Edition trilogy on the PlayStation Store (Image via Sony PlayStation)

All pre-orders on the PlayStation Store are usually pre-loaded automatically to the selected device. If it isn't automatically pre-loaded, here's what PlayStation owners should do to pre-install it manually:

The first and obvious step is to visit the PlayStation Store and pre-order GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. Players can do so by following this link. This brings up a prompt to sign in to a Sony PlayStation account before purchasing.

Next, they must open up their PlayStation console, return to the home screen, and open the Library.

Finally, players have to scroll down to the Purchased category, select the pre-ordered game (In this case, GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition) and press Enter. The game will be downloaded to the device as long as the internet connection is stable.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition costs $59.99 in the US, £54.99 in the UK, and €59.99 in the rest of Europe for all supported PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5). In most regions, the price of the game is the same across all platforms. However, in countries like Australia and India, the console and PC editions are differently priced.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In Australia, the console edition is more expensive, priced at A$99.95, while the PC edition costs A$90.95. In India, the situation is reversed, with the console edition being cheaper at ₹3,999, while the PC edition is priced at ₹4,994.99. Many players believe that the games (which come in a bundle) are a bit too expensive for a remaster.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee