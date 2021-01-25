How has Rockstar Games managed to keep GTA 5 alive for more than 7 years since its release?

The shadow of GTA 5 still looms large over the gaming industry and does not show any signs of disappearing anytime soon.

Even though it is nearly seven years old, Grand Theft Auto 5 is constantly in the headlines, being memed, talked about, or dissected.

One of the most successful games in the history of modern AAA games, GTA 5 is far from done as the second half of 2021 will see its debut on next-gen consoles.

But what exactly makes this open-world action-adventure game so appealing and timeless?

How Rockstar Games managed to keep GTA 5 relevant to this day

To put things into perspective, sales statistics from 2020 show that GTA 5 still remains among the Top 10 best-selling video games of the year. This is honestly bizarre, and the game's developers should really pat themselves on the back for this feat.

Rarely has a game managed to sell like this so long after its release. GTA 5 has out-lasted two console generations - both the PS3 and the PS4 with its release on the PS5.

The game was a cultural phenomenon in 2013 and is still one in 2021. So what is it that is so universally appealing about GTA 5?

#1 Pinnacle of AAA games

For many new console owners or even PC players, GTA 5 is almost always an appealing purchase. For example, a PS4 owner visits the PlayStation Store to look for a value-for-money open-world AAA game that they can enjoy for hours. Given its popularity and acclaim, GTA 5 is a no-brainer.

This creates a whole new audience with every console generation. There simply aren't many other games that embody the appeal of a quality AAA game as much as Grand Theft Auto 5.

#2 Universal appeal

Anyone can pick up a copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 and find value in it, unless they're not fond of wanton violence and casual murder, that is. Whether it is its razor-sharp wit and satire or the ridiculous action, there is a lot of universal appeal to GTA 5.

Memes, the language of the internet, are a great example of what makes GTA 5 so appealing. The "Lamar roasts Franklin" meme perfectly illustrates the timeless humor of Rockstar Games, as the joke hits home even seven years since it was first made.

Players can recite entire monologues from the game, despite not having played it in years. This goes to show just how ridiculously good Rockstar is at crafting these games.