How Rockstar had to release new GTA Trilogy update to fix its logo

Rockstar has released two back-to-back updates for the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition and it has fixed most of the bugs and issues with the games. Most of these have been glaringly obvious, such as the character models, game-breaking bugs and various texture issues.

Others, however, have not been so obvious and have only been discovered by more observant fans. One of these issues involved the fixing of the Rockstar logo in GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition, which this article explores in detail.

Rockstar fixed glaring logo mistake in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition with latest update

In GTA Vice City, a unique swimming pool can be found in the courtyard of a mansion on Starfish Island. This pool is in the shape of the Rockstar logo, and can be seen more clearly when visiting the location with either a helicopter or plane. It is a known Easter egg in the game that is quite easy to find.

The mansion with the pool in question is located just across from the Vercetti Estate. In the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City, the pool is visible on the map, making it much easier to locate it. However, the Rockstar logo seen on the map lacked the characteristic style of the real one.

If Rockstar hadn't fixed this with the new update, most players would have believed it to be an intentional error. The probability of the developers intentionally making such an apparent mistake is quite low. However, this is exactly what Grove Street Games seems to have achieved, as the new update proves that it was indeed a mistake.

The problem appears to have arisen when it was decided to add this pool to the map itself. Previously, in the original GTA Vice City, the pool was not visible on the map or radar. With the Definitive Edition of the game, Rockstar decided to improve the map and made this particular addition to it.

As all GTA players are aware by now, this addition unfortunately resulted in a major oversight. The five-pointed star was changed into a six-pointed one, and the font itself looks unfamiliar. Instead of the wide and slanted R, the developers had added a narrow, straight and inaccurately proportioned one.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, there could also be another explanation for this supposed error. Rockstar might have decided to add a fake logo at first, and then scrapped it for the original one with the new update.

Edited by Sabine Algur