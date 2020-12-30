How to sell cars and properties easily in GTA Online: Step-by-step guide for beginners

GTA Online is one of the most expansive online multiplayer games one can pick up in 2020, which is saying a lot for a time filled with quality multiplayer games.

The game has an insane variety of game modes that one can dive into and spend countless hours simply grinding and farming for cash and not be bored.

In GTA Online, players can either choose to go off and do a bunch of missions and Heists for hours with their friends and come out extremely satisfied or invest a business and run a bunch of supply runs and sell missions.

For players starting out in GTA Online, the game can be a daunting experience with so many things to do and everything thrown at them at once.

To get one's footing in GTA Online, they can start with selling cars to make extra scratch, and maybe trading in their properties as well.

Selling cars and properties in GTA Online

In order to sell cars in GTA Online, the first thing to know is that not all cars can be sold. For instance, some vehicles can only be sold if the player has bought them and not just stolen off the street.

While some cannot be sold at all, but at the same time, players can sell almost anything they find on the street, save for ones owned by other players.

Follow these steps to sell a vehicle in GTA Online:

Step into the car that you want to sell. Drive it to Los Santos Customs Select the "Sell" option in the sub-menu

The game doesn't allow players to directly sell properties like a Hangar, CEO Office, Garage, or Apartment in the game. Instead, they can trade it in and swap it with another.

For example, if one owns an Apartment that costs $500,000 and they swap it for one that costs $300,000, the differential, $200,000, will be deposited in the player's account.

In order to do that, players will have to own at least six properties, and buying a seventh will allow the player to swap it with a currently owned property.

To buy properties like Apartments, either approach the location physically in the city or through websites like Dynasty 8.