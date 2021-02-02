GTA 5 is filled with cool Easter eggs, secrets and mysteries that players love to track down and uncover.

These Easter eggs or secrets are usually hilarious and often take a jab at pop culture events. However, they can sometimes take a turn for the dark.

Rockstar Games have largely stayed away from the horror genre and made action-adventure their home in GTA or Red Dead Redemption. Over the years, however, they have dipped their toes in the genre by including some truly bone-chilling Easter Eggs and secrets in their games.

GTA 5 includes one of the freakiest ones in the history of the franchise.

How to spot the Mount Gordo ghost in GTA 5 Story Mode

GTA 5's world-building is second to none. Radio talk-show segments, newspaper clippings and even the in-game internet point to all sorts of game-world events. One dastardly event that occurs in the game world is the murder of Jolene Cranly-Evans at the hands of her famous stuntman husband, John "Jock" Cranly.

The mystery remains unsolved, and Jock Cranly was able to walk away from the crime untouched. However, Jolene's spirit haunts the place where she was murdered and appears on Mount Gordo at specific times.

Jolene's location on the map (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)

To spot Jolene's ghost atop Mount Gordo, simply follow these steps: