If one were only to start playing GTA Online right now, they would be shocked at just how many game modes there are. Rockstar Games truly pulled out all the stops regarding the content in the game, and it will be a very long time before people can truly say that they've seen everything that the game has to offer.

Adversary Modes in GTA Online have always been a favorite of the community as they offer the PvP action people seek out in multiplayer games. Motor Wars is a particularly chaotic Adversary Mode that can be extremely hilariously but also dangerously intense.

Unlike Arena Wars, players start on foot and must seek out weaponized vehicles in the apocalyptic wasteland and deal out massive damage to the other team.

How to start Motor wars in GTA Online: Guide and important tips

The quickest way to play Jobs like Adversary Mode in GTA Online is to pull up the Phone and select Jobs > Play Job > Adversary Mode > Motor Wars. Alternatively, players can also use the Pause Menu to play Jobs as well:

Go to the Pause Menu Select "Online" Select Jobs > Rockstar Created > Adversary Modes Scroll down till and "Motor Wars"

Matchmaking and populating the lobby can sometimes take a while in GTA Online, but the player should be up and running in a matter of minutes. Players can invite their crew or players in their session to help populate the lobby faster and speed up matchmaking.

The rules of Motor Wars are fairly simple, and it will probably take one game to grasp the basics and get better. Up to 28 players can play Motor Wars and be split up into two to four different teams.

Once a marvel of design and efficiency, the BF Weevil has become a symbol of free love, much like an aging banker shedding a suit for tie-dye and beads.



Plus bonuses on Motor Wars, Smuggler Sell Missions and more this week in GTA Online: https://t.co/Rhq6gHZ7Jy pic.twitter.com/OiGBNtwypv — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 7, 2021

The objective is to kill the other teams and remain the last one standing. This is fairly easy to understand. However, the kicker comes in the form of a shrinking combat area that keeps getting smaller with time intervals that usually last a minute or a minute-and-a-half

Each match plays out very much like a battle royale game, which seems to be the inspiration for this particular game mode.