How to fix GTA Online's black screen error on PS5

GTA Online is now a standalone product. The game has been upgraded for the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and released for gamers worldwide. The worldwide release of one of the most popular gaming series of all time does have its issues.

The innumerable fans on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, all over the world, wanted to play the game as soon as it came out, as one should. Loading into the next-gen Grand Theft Auto Online requires gamers to transfer their characters from the older-gen (PS4 and Xbox One). Maybe it was a server load or a bug, no one knows, but many gamers were stuck staring at a black screen for a long time.

The issue was not fixed with time and happened during the character migration. Gamers were handcuffed (not literally) as no one wanted to lose their progress. Rockstar Games had specified beforehand that the migration meant the deletion of the characters from older-gen.

What gamers are experiencing and how to Fix the Issue in GTA Online next-gen

As mentioned above, gamers are distraught. This tweet probably shows the irritation gamers are facing. Rockstar has not patched through any fixes as gamers continue to try different methods.

Nathan/ネーサン @TellerYT #GTAV If you are still at the black screen on PS5 restart the game. Reopen the game and trophies will pop up. If stuck at 90% restart again then you will make it in. #GTAOnline If you are still at the black screen on PS5 restart the game. Reopen the game and trophies will pop up. If stuck at 90% restart again then you will make it in. #GTAOnline #GTAV https://t.co/mC4V85V262

Quite a few adventurous souls went on to try various ways to fix the problem. The most common fix gamers are trying is to restart GTA Online. Apparently, this fixes the issue for some. A second issue also pops up when the loading online progress is stuck at 90%.

A restart seems to fix this as well. These are temporary and situational fixes that might or might not work for everybody. Since the error is tied to character migration, gamers should think long and hard before trying anything.

Don't do anything, it's serverside, just overloaded from launching in NA. If you look it up it happened with every region being unlocked

Gamers who have experienced the same bug have advised others that the black screen issue is due to problems on the server's end and not the user. North America was one of the last continents to receive the update as they experienced sunrise after everyone else.

The number of GTA Online players in the USA alone is massive, and such a sudden load may have overwhelmed the server, which is causing the error. Too many characters being migrated at once may be an issue.

