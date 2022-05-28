How unique is the Youga Classic in GTA Online and should players get it?

Rockstar Games has released another weekly GTA online update that allows players to get their hands on a new prize ride.

Players can get the Youga Classic as the Car Meet Prize Ride by placing in the top 5 in LS Car Meet Races for 2 days in a row. However, one could wonder if it’s worth hustling in GTA Online to get the vehicle in 2022. This article will cover everything there is to know about the Youga Classic and its uniqueness.

Everything about GTA Online's Youga Classic

The Youga classic is a traditional full-size van based on the real-life Ford Econoline cargo van. It is a classic version of Youga, with lower vents below the main grille and a small chrome bumper with a license plate on the driver's side. The vehicle also has numerous horizontal vents above it, which gives it a distinguished look in the game.

The cursive 'Youga Classic' badges are featured on the front doors with rectangular, chrome-finished rearview mirrors. The sides of the van have functional sliding doors with horizontal chrome handles and the rear end has a single compartment door. From rectangular tail lights to the three primary, secondary, and tertiary color combinations throughout the van, it depicts the retro style perfectly in the game. It shares a resemblance to the famous Scooby-Doo van 'The Mystery Machine.'

When it comes to performance, the Youga classic is powered by a single-cam Inline-4 engine, which is a low revving diesel engine. The vehicle comes with a 5-speed gearbox and a front-engine rear-wheel-drive layout. The vehicle can also be equipped with additional upgrades like armor, exhausts, roofs, etc. The 5 tiers of armor give additional durability, and thus, increase its overall performance just like other cars in GTA Online.

It can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Benny’s Original Motor Works for $195,000.

Is Youga Classic worth getting in 2022?

GTA Online's Youga Classic is more about looks than performance. Players should not underestimate its durability as this vehicle has the ability to withstand collisions and bullets in gunfire. The passenger seats, being one of the unique features of this van, can also lead to rear-seat activities. The additional spare wheel modification helps increase its traction slightly but does not majorly affect its performance.

The main red flags of the vehicle are its bulkiness and lack of power. The vehicle is not recommended for use on rough terrain due to its lack of raw power and higher suspension. This makes it hard to take sharp corners at maximum speed. Considering its low speed and acceleration, it is not suitable for off-roading events even with upgrades.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



A new high-octane vehicular pursuit across seven maps inspired by Vinewood blockbusters and dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP to all players this week: Introducing: The Vespucci Job (Remix)A new high-octane vehicular pursuit across seven maps inspired by Vinewood blockbusters and dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP to all players this week: rsg.ms/de15089 Introducing: The Vespucci Job (Remix) A new high-octane vehicular pursuit across seven maps inspired by Vinewood blockbusters and dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP to all players this week: rsg.ms/de15089 https://t.co/YewIZEWg9r

In conclusion, even though it is unique on its own, this vehicle should not be a separate purchase unless the player is rooting for looks rather than performance. However, with Rockstar giving this retro-style vehicle as the Prize Ride this week, players should get it to add to their collection and go on mystery adventures in Los Santos.

Note: The article reflects writer’s own opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mayank Shete