How GTA Trilogy players can unlock the Claude Prison Outfit in GTA Online

GTA Online players who have purchased the Definitive Edition games will receive another Trilogy-themed reward this week. For playing the Definitive Edition Trilogy between November 18 and 25, gamers will receive Claude's Prison Outfit as a free bonus.

It will be classified as a rare item of clothing after this time period has passed. Players should note that to receive this reward, they must have their Social Club account connected. Claude, the protagonist of GTA 3, wears the Prison Outfit at the beginning of the game.

GTA Trilogy-themed rewards in GTA Online: This is how players can get the Claude Prison Outfit

Ben @videotech_ Rockstar has announced anyone who plays the GTA Trilogy between now and November 25th will receive an exclusive Claude Prison outfit for GTA Online. I thought this might be worth pointing out since it will rare after this date.

You MUST attach your Social Club account to get it.



You MUST attach your Social Club account to get it. Rockstar has announced anyone who plays the GTA Trilogy between now and November 25th will receive an exclusive Claude Prison outfit for GTA Online. I thought this might be worth pointing out since it will rare after this date.You MUST attach your Social Club account to get it. https://t.co/dyl6KIY9p2

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition owners will be able to obtain the GTA 3 Liberty City State Penitentiary coveralls for free in GTA Online. To get the unique clothing, gamers must connect their Xbox Live or PlayStation Network accounts to Rockstar Games Social Club by November 25, 2021.

Here are the steps to get the outfit:

Players must visit the Rockstar Games Social Club Website and move over to the Settings category.

Under the Linked Accounts tab, they will find options to link all their different accounts to Social Club. These include Steam, Xbox Live, and PlayStation Network among others.

Players must connect their Xbox or PlayStation accounts from here.

As of now, it is not known if PC or Switch players have any way of accessing this outfit through this method. Linking one's Steam account will not work as the GTA Trilogy is not yet available on Steam.

Ben @videotech_ I'm getting so many questions on how to attach your Social Club, very sorry for the confusion so I'll explain the process.



All you need to do is head to the Social Club website and go to the settings, there will be an option to attach your PlayStation and Xbox account from there I'm getting so many questions on how to attach your Social Club, very sorry for the confusion so I'll explain the process.All you need to do is head to the Social Club website and go to the settings, there will be an option to attach your PlayStation and Xbox account from there https://t.co/P5oR3L4Hrz

In honor of GTA Online's 20th anniversary, Rockstar Games revealed brand new GTA 3 content for GTA Online alongside the release of the Definitive Edition Trilogy. They were teased as new clothing pieces and exclusive clothes that might be obtained through special events in forthcoming updates.

Shortly after, Rockstar released the first of several commemorative GTA 3 cosmetic items available for free to all GTA Online gamers. Claude's Prison Outfit is the latest clothing article to be added to the game. However, many gamers are enraged that Rockstar has locked a rare item behind the flawed and unfinished Definitive Edition games.

Name cannot be blank @tyranniod @videotech_ I can live without it. I refuse to buy the trilogy until they fix it. Not to mention the lack of communication from either studio gives me no hope they'll even bother to fix it. @videotech_ I can live without it. I refuse to buy the trilogy until they fix it. Not to mention the lack of communication from either studio gives me no hope they'll even bother to fix it.

Although the Definitive Edition Trilogy has only recently been published, it has already been review-bombed by angry fans. Many consider it to be the worst Rockstar game to date, due to graphical defects, poor performance, and unnecessary game world modifications.

Hence, the nostalgia-inducing clothing item in GTA Online might not be enough to improve sales for the unimpressive remastered collection.

Edited by Atul S