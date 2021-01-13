In the world of GTA Online, there is nothing quite as cool as pulling up in a low-rider fitted with a hydraulics kit that lets the car bounce around the place.

Hydraulics and low-rider culture is quite popular in Los Angeles, California, which is the key inspiration for San Andreas in GTA 5. This is why both games included a sizable number of lowriders that could be kitted with hydraulics.

Most famously, the lowriders made their appearance in GTA San Andreas during the mission "Cesar Vialpando," where CJ must use hydraulics to win a 'car dance-off.' In GTA, lowriders make a return, and so do the hydraulics that usually come with them.

Only lowriders can be fitted with hydraulics in GTA Online. Therefore, players who wanted to see Michael's Ubermacht in the Story Mode won't do so.

How to use hydraulics in GTA Online vehicles: Guide for PS4, PC, and Xbox.

With the lowriders DLC in GTA Online, players can now add hydraulics to their lowriders in the game through Benny's Original Motor Works. Each car will have different hydraulics fitted on them. The least expensive part will cost $125,000. This price tag heads up to about $250,000. Some vehicles go up to $275,000, and only one costs $290,000.

Cars that can be fitted with Hydraulics in GTA Online:

Buccaneer Custom

Chino Custom

Faction Custom

Faction Custom Donk

Minivan Custom

Moonbeam Custom

Primo Custom

Sabre Turbo Custom

Slamvan Custom

Tornado Custom

Virgo Classic Custom

Voodoo Custom

The cost of the hydraulic part depends on the vehicle. Prices range from $125,000-$290,000. Follow these steps once the car is fitted with hydraulics:

Press the X Button (PS4)/ A (Button)/Sprint button (PC) along with the

along with the Moving the Left Analog Stick/ Arrow Keys (Default: PC) to use the hydraulics.

The stick will essentially control the direction of the jump. Holding down the sprint button will activate the hydraulics in GTA Online.