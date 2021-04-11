"I don't think it's worth the bad vibes": Valkyrae explains why she wants to quit GTA RP

In a recent stream, while talking to her chat, Valkyrae stated that she might not return to GTA RP. She also shared her two cents on aspects of the experience that have discouraged her from hopping to NoPixel for some GTA RP.

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter was a relatively new member of the GTA RP streaming fraternity when she recently joined Sykkuno for a stream on the NoPixel server.

However, after just a few weeks, it seems that Valkyrae may be hanging up the mouse and keyboard when it comes to GTA RP.

Valkyrae discusses why she may not return to GTA RP

While interacting with her chat on stream, a member of Valkyrae's community asked her if she's considering playing GTA RP. This was her reply:

"GTA? Um, I'm going to be honest. I think I would have really enjoyed RP GTA V if I wasn't streaming it but I don't think it's worth the bad vibes. Honestly, I know people are like "just ignore it" but it kinda made me not care to play it anymore. I’m kind of over it, yeah. I’d rather just play Valorant or something."

While Valkyrae did mention "bad vibes" as her reason for not playing GTA RP, it's important to note that she was highlighting the toxicity her chat can bring to the table.

Here's how she put it:

"I would rather play what I enjoy playing than what gets me most viewers because viewership isn't the most important thing, you know?"

In terms of the people on the server, Valkyrae later stated that she really enjoys playing with them and even continued for a five-hour GTA RP stream after the above statement.

While Valkyrae has had her issues with the GTA RP situation, it seems that the positive experience of playing on the server is enough to outweigh the negatives as she continues to stream GTA RP for the time being.

