Important locations in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist setup

When Rockstar Games claimed that this would be the most ambitious take on Heists yet in GTA Online, they certainly weren't kidding. Players finally got to travel over to the Cayo Perico Island and take part in what is perhaps the biggest Heist yet in the game.

The titular Cayo Perico is a vast island that is the nerve center of El Rubio's narcotics operation. Gamers are tasked with stealing some files by Miguel Madrazo, but when have GTA Online players stuck to the rules?

While attempting to steal the files from El Rubio's private compound, players can also grab all sorts of cash and cocaine to better their take.

However, before they can do that, there is a tonne of work that they must put in during the setup to ensure that they have enough intel on their target in GTA Online.

Important Cayo Perico locations during setup in GTA Online

Before players jump headfirst into Cayo Perico, there is a lot of intel that must be gathered in the setup. The primary objective, the Madrazo Files, can be spotted by hacking a bunch of cameras after the beach dance party.

The kicker comes in when trying to get eyes on all sorts of secondary objectives, which will determine most of the payout. While stealing the Madrazo Files will net players a few hundred thousand north of $1 million, getting their hands on some secondary objectives will improve the payout by quite a lot.

However, to get the maximum payout, gamers should be ideally playing with three others. But then, the payout is split among the four as well as Pavel, who takes a $22,000 cut for his efforts.

Secondary Targets

Once hacked into the security cameras, gamers must make sure to look around enough and get eyes on all sorts of cash and cocaine lying around the compound. Ideally, they should grab secondary targets after the primary target, but players can do as they please in GTA Online.

Secondly, players can only carry a limited amount of secondary targets. Therefore, bringing more GTA Online players into the fold will increase the overall payout.

The location of secondary targets will be different for each player as it spawns differently. Therefore, where one may find nothing but empty air, others might find a stash of cocaine, and vice versa.

Control Tower

If players are looking to make an approach by air, disabling the Air Defences through the Control Tower should be a priority. It always helps to know that the skies are safe in GTA Online.

Power Station

Fans of Heist movies will know that the Power Station is the most critical factor in a successful Heist. Cutting power lines will shut down all the lights and cameras, making for a smooth operation in the Cayo Perico Heist.

Infiltration Locations

There are eight infiltration locations present on Cayo Perico, and they remain the same for every player in GTA Online. Each site opens up a different possibility for approach.