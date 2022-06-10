Is the Entity XF in GTA Online worth having in 2022?

Rockstar Games has released another GTA Online weekly update, giving players a chance to get another free car throughout the week.

GTA Online always offers different cars every week for players to get for free via these updates. This time, players can get a brand new Överflöd Entity XF by trying their luck by spinning the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino. However, with so many vehicles available in the game, one could wonder if it's still worth having in 2022.

Everything to know about Överflöd Entity XF in GTA Online

The Överflöd Entity XF is a two-door hypercar featured in GTA 5 and GTA Online. Its design is heavily inspired by the real-life Koenigsegg on the front. The back of the car is based on the real-life Porsche Carrera GT. Although the vehicle doesn't come with a spoiler by default, it's possible to get one from the Los Santos Customs in the game.

When it comes to performance, the hypercar is powered by a 4.5-liter V8 engine which can deliver 800hp. It is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in the rear-mid engine and all-wheel-drive layout. The car can reach 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and has a maximum top speed of 193 mph.

The vehicle can reach many high speeds compared to other supercars, coming right next to Adder. It can also burn excess fuel from its exhaust. Due to its excellent weight distribution and all-wheel-drive system, the vehicle has very high traction.

The vehicle is available to purchase for $795,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website in the game.

The website describes the vehicles as:

“High taxes, socialism, constant darkness… Sweden really is proof that if you fill a country full of hot women, people will put up with a wretched landscape. By passing out on armed conflicts over the past 200 years and focusing instead on investment in education, healthcare, and manufacturing, the Swedes now enjoy one of the highest standards of living in the world. The result is a nation that's terrible at democracy but excellent at making ridiculously fast sportscars.”

Is Överflöd Entity XF worth having in 2022?

Visually, the car looks astonishing and bold in terms of styling. However, it shares the same details on the dial set and the dashboard as the 9F and Rapid GT cars.

Looking at the vehicle's performance, it has a slightly slower top speed than the Adder and somewhat better acceleration than all other supercars. The few exceptions are Zentorno, T20, and Osiris. Thanks to its superior weight distribution and excellent traction, the car doesn't lose grip. Players can easily take corners without losing much of their momentum.

Considering there are so many vehicles available to purchase that perform better than it, it's not recommended to buy in 2022. However, since it's a free ride on the Podium this week, players should try to get it and add it to their car collection if they haven't already.

GTA Online's weekly update is the perfect opportunity for players to collect it without spending a single penny. Players can also test drive it inside the LS Car Meet throughout the week.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

