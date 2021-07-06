Is GTA Online's Besra worth getting at 40% discount this week?

As GTA Online's Independence Day festivities continue, players have been snapping up Rockstar's offered bonuses left, right and center.

Amongst 50% discounts to properties, free t-shirts and more lies the Besra, with a 40% discount on its price tag. At such a hefty discount, buying one of the fastest and most agile planes of GTA Online seems like an absolute no-brainer, however there may be a few things about the Besra that will make players reconsider their investment.

Everything players need to know about the Besra in GTA Online

“High performance jet trainer aircraft. You'll be looping the loop, buzzing the tower, and dropping the big one before you can say "American Imperialism." Pack a parachute and clean underwear.”

— Elitás Travel description.

The Western Besra is a military trainer jet that serves as a small, lightweight jet designed to cut through the air. It's size and maneuvaribility is unparalleled, with only a few top end planes capable of outperforming its handling capabilities.

Western Company Besra Statistics:

Speed - 99.98

Acceleration - 100.00

Braking - 100.00

Handling - 39.21

The Besra retails for $1,150,000 ($690,000 after 40% discount) and is significantly cheaper than its more expensive bigger brothers the P-996 Lazer and the Hydra.

The reason for this cheap price, which will probably serve as a deal breaker for some buyers, is that the Besra features no weapons whatsoever. The Besra is simply a sitting duck in dogfights as it can't fire back and relies on the pilot's skill of maneuvering to avoid GTA Online's griefer-infested skies.

Moreover, the Besra features no modificiations whatsoever, meaning players cannot equip the different handling styles that more modern aircraft enjoy. The Besra can only be customized to carry a different skin and that's pretty much it.

The Besra, however, is an absolute joy to fly around Los Santos, being able to turn on a dime and do barrel rolls like they're nothing. The Besra is also an absolute boon for players who are hunting challenges where they must fly below bridges and sideways between buildings, as its small stature and agile handling comes in clutch.

