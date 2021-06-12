Is GTA Online's Pegassi Vacca worth it in 2021?

GTA Online's original lineup of cars has been replaced by more expensive and powerful vehicles. With the Adder and even the Zentorno being rendered obsolete in recent years, the Pegassi Vacca looks set to join them in obscurity.

However, with a price tag of just GTA $240,000, can the Pegassi Vacca punch above its weight and provide more value than its more expensive successors?

Should players buy the Pegassi Vacca in GTA Online?

The official Legendary Motorsport description of the Pegassi Vacca is as follows:

"It's hard to measure success, but when you're on a car website and several thousand dollars is the affordable option, we think it's fair to say you're doing ok for yourself. Perfect for the middle-aged man trying to get back in the dating game after a divorce. No room for kids. Just enough room for a 90-pound blonde in her early 20's who, thanks to growing up in the Internet age, thinks an*l on the first date makes sense."

Cheap, light and quick, the Pegassi Vacca is a solid automobile for its price. Its rear-wheel drive makes it a tad slower off the line than a similarly priced Obey 9F. However, the vehicle makes up for it in the straights, where its higher top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h) gives it an edge over its counterparts.

The Vacca has a low kerb weight of only 1200 kg, but its rear-wheel drive system may cause it to spin if pushed too hard around corners.

Visually, the Vacca is modeled after the McLaren MP4-12C and has a fair amount of customization options.

Here are the Pegassi Vacca's base stats (as per GTA Base):

Speed - 81.56

Acceleration - 75.00

Braking - 33.33

Handling - 78.79

Unfortunately, when compared to other supercars in the GTA Online market, the Vacca falls behind considerably. It is not competitively viable as it is simply too slow and sluggish at launch.

Players who are looking to complete their collection, however, can buy the Vacca without a second thought, as it makes for a fun ride when not competing.

