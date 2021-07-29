Is GTA Online's prize ride for the week, the Warrener HKR, worth it?

GTA Online's weekly rotation of bonuses and vehicles is here, taking the Annis Remus out of rotation as the Prize Ride. The Vulcar Warrener HKR takes its place as the new Prize Ride for the week of 29/07 to 4/08 and can be found at the LS Car Meet.

Filling in the Annis Remus' shoes is a tall order that the sedan/pick up hybrid Warrener HKR aims to fulfill. Here's everything players need to know about the Warrener HKR, how to unlock it for free and if it's worth grinding the Prize Ride Challenges for.

All about GTA Online's Prize Ride, the Warrener HKR

“Looking for something sturdy and reliable? Sometimes the car you need isn't the one you came in to buy. It's like going to the pound and being drawn to the old dog with three legs, one eye, and a real bad compulsion to hump anything that moves. If you can convince yourself that everyone is saying "ew" and "wtf" because it's just so gosh-darn adorable, the Warrener HKR is all set to be a companion for life.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Based off of the Nissan Skyline C10 that was in production from 1968-1972, and the 1974 Nissan/Datsun Sunny "Hakotora," the Warrener HKR features a retro front end that tapers off into a pick-up truck at the back.

Under the hood resides an inline-4 engine that punches well above its weight. Featuring a top speed of around 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h), the Warrener HKR is no slouch on the road. The car also features a 5 speed transmission and a rear wheel drivetrain that is responsible for carrying its 965 KG chassis across corners.

It is one of the lightest cars added as part of GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update and is also one of the fastest in terms of top speed. Despite its vintage appearance, the car is fairly competitive in street races and provides quite a lot of value for its GTA $1,260,000 (GTA $945,000 trade price).

If players are keen, they can complete this week's Prize Ride challenges to get the Warrener HKR for free. This week's Prize Ride challenge tasks players with winning 5 street races.

