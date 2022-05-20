Is the JB 700W in GTA Online worth having in 2022?

JB 700W has been included as the Casino Podium award in this week's GTA Online update, along with some hefty bonuses and discounts.

Players can try their luck to win the grand prize i.e. Dewbauchee JB 700W car at the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel. Each player will get only one chance to spin the wheel per day and bag their chance to win the car for free. However, many wonder if it’s still worth trying luck for the car in GTA Online.

Everything about the GTA Online’s JB 700W

A classic grand tourer, Dewbauchee JB 700W has been the car of choice for not only GTA Online players but also spy film fans as well. Based on the real-life Aston Martin DB5, this car is an upgraded and weaponized variant of JB 700.

With the original machine guns as add-ons that are hidden by small hatches, the front quarter panels of the car appear sleeker and smoother. The upgraded version only has a wooden strip on the passenger side of the interior, keeping the rest of the design similar to the JB700. The vehicle retains the distinctive features of its base models, including the monochrome scheme and wheel design.

When it comes to performance, the vehicle seems to have the same engine as the original, which boasts decent acceleration and excellent top speed on straight roads. The compact design of its body also helps in making sharper turns as compared to other weaponized vehicles.

What are the weapons JB 700 W is equipped with?

The car is equipped with two front-facing machine cannons controlled by the driver, similar to those found on the Blazer Aqua and the Ruiner 2000. They have adequate firepower against players and vehicles with no or minimal armor.

Additionally, the vehicle features two Proximity Mine options, namely Slick and Spike. The Spike option (dark blue flashing light) explodes at the tires of vehicles passing by or near it, as well as causing minor vehicle damage, primarily to the vehicle's windows, but with no additional harm or force.

However, the Slick option (green flashing light) sprays a significant amount of oil on the ground, causing vehicles to lose control. Both vehicles and players are unaffected by this.

Is JB 700 W still worth it in GTA Online 2022?

Even though the car has high top speed and acceptable acceleration, the weapons of the car are not well-equipped to tackle fully armored vehicles. The vehicle's low profile and light weight make it a stable vehicle, but its RWD drivetrain causes it to oversteer at high speeds.

On the positive side, JB 700W can withstand many head-on crashes and a lot of gunfire before the engine breaks, which makes it a preferable choice for players.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.



Buckle up: There’s a purr emanating from vehicles competing in GTA Online this week.Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.Buckle up: rsg.ms/9d5980e There’s a purr emanating from vehicles competing in GTA Online this week.Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.Buckle up: rsg.ms/9d5980e https://t.co/47P91oWXMA

To sum it up, even though the vehicle is not recommended as a separate purchase, players should still go for it if they land the vehicle prize during one of the free spins this week. Players should definitely head to the Diamond Casino and Resort, stroll over to the wheel, and win this car.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan