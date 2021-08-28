Is the Pegassi Tezeract in GTA Online worth it?

Like something out of a sci-fi movie, GTA Online's Pegassi Tezeract is one of the most futuristic vehicles in the game. Built as a completely electric vehicle, it is a supercar that goes against the formula of its contemporaries.

At $2,825,000, the Tezeract is quite the heavy investment for players, which begs the question: is it worth it against something like the Itali RSX, or should they just steer clear of electric vehicles and stick to the classics?

Everything about the Pegassi Tezeract in GTA Online

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have crossed the frontier. The motorcar has evolved. The first member of a new and alien species has arrived, and it does not come in peace. The Tezeract's only purpose is to wage a silent war of annihilation on anything else that dares to call itself a means of transport. As of now, there's a right side of history. Choose wisely."

— Legendary Motorsport description

Based on the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, the Pegassi Tezeract features a sleek, angular design paired with an insanely low ride height. It is anomalous compared to other GTA Online electric vehicles because it does not feature instant torque. Instead, the Tezeract accelerates fairly slowly compared to other electric cars but makes up for it in top speed.

Due to its incredibly high downforce value, the Tezeract can reach a top speed of 125.50 mph/201.97 km/h. It stays planted on the ground the faster the player goes due to another factor, its low drag coefficient. Its sleek design helps the car cut through the air and maintain a high top speed, rivaling the likes of the Itali RSX.

This, however, is a negative at lower speeds, where the Pegassi Tezeract truly struggles. Its handling becomes incredibly inconsistent at lower speeds and can be cumbersome to deal with in tight races.

The Tezeract can be a fun car for gamers looking to rep the electric future. Still, competitive racers should steer clear as its acceleration is far too slow to compete with other supercars.

Also read: Why buying a Bunker is a great investment for GTA Online players this week

Edited by Ravi Iyer