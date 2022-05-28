Is the Revolter in GTA Online worth it in 2022?

GTA Online’s new weekly update is out now, allowing players to grab the Revolter as a free-podium vehicle this week. Players can visit the Diamond Casino and try their luck at the lucky wheel to win the vehicle.

With so many vehicles available in GTA Online, one could wonder if it’s worth trying to get the car in 2022. With that being said, let’s find out all there is to know about the Revolter and if it still makes sense to get it.

All there is to know about GTA Online’s Revolter and if it's still good in 2022

The Übermacht Revolter is a luxury 4-door sports sedan with a sleek design and chic sports-car look. It was introduced in GTA Online as part of The Doomsday Heist update in 2018 during the Revolter week event.

The vehicle, overall, takes inspiration from the real-life Cadillac Escala Concept and the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé Concept for the greenhouse area and tail lights. The car flaunts a large cabin and has a well-built body that is narrower around the center and wider on the edges. The greenhouse area adds to its uniqueness with chrome trims around the windows, giving the impression of a single curved window. And the distribution between primary and secondary colors makes the car look elegant.

The Übermacht emblem is featured on the hood and the rear. The outer edges are well-equipped with long light strips with reverse lights in the center. Two exhaust openings and a trunk with a discreet lip occupy the rear of the car. And lastly, the interior has a full-black air-conditioning unit that comes in contrast with the chrome details, making the car quite similar to the Nero and its custom variant.

When it comes to performance, the Revolter has a powerful V8 engine, offering the car great acceleration that is better than that on many other sports cars and even some supercars. It has a 6-speed gearbox and an AWD (all-wheel drive) layout.

The most impressive thing about this car is the speed aided by its powerful engine; the Revolter can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,610,000 in the game.

Is the Revolter worth it in 2022?

Considering the bulk of the car, it still manages to stand out by being able to push through traffic with little resistance. It is very easy to drive and allows the driver to go smoothly through rough terrains.

The car’s top speed is impressive; however, it leaves no room for improvement via upgrades. It also has pretty impressive handling and almost never spins out of control around corners.

The vehicle is equipped with two front-facing machine guns available for the driver to use. The guns work fine against other vehicles and players, but they struggle to take out heavily-armored vehicles.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



A new high-octane vehicular pursuit across seven maps inspired by Vinewood blockbusters and dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP to all players this week: Introducing: The Vespucci Job (Remix)A new high-octane vehicular pursuit across seven maps inspired by Vinewood blockbusters and dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP to all players this week: rsg.ms/de15089 Introducing: The Vespucci Job (Remix) A new high-octane vehicular pursuit across seven maps inspired by Vinewood blockbusters and dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP to all players this week: rsg.ms/de15089 https://t.co/YewIZEWg9r

To sum it up, even though the Revolter is not as magnificent as players expect, it’s still a nice ride to add to your car collection and drive around the streets of Los Santos in style.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh