Is Tommy Vercetti from GTA Vice City the most iconic GTA character?

Tommy Vercetti's presence in GTA Vice City was a massive deal for Rockstar Games back in the day. The title marked the introduction of a voiced protagonist with a memorable personality.

Following GTA 3's phenomenal success, the publisher was hell-bent on making a bigger impression with its sequel. This prompted them to hire voice actors and mold a protagonist with a human touch.

Enter Tommy Vercetti, one of the most recognizable characters from the series.

Why is Tommy Vercetti often considered the greatest GTA protagonist ever?

Tommy was voiced by popular actor Ray Liotta, most recognized for his portrayal as Henry Hill in The Goodfellas, which directly inspired GTA 3. On the other hand, his personality was based on Tony Montana from Scarface, played by Al Pacino.

Tommy's Mafia background is also stated at the very beginning of the game. This makes for a stereotypical 80s mob movie protagonist. Although GTA 3 also predominantly involves the Mafia, the narrative is too diverse and has a lot going on. It doesn't move in a single manner and is not a cohesive one, unlike its sequel.

The plot in GTA Vice City only serves to build up its protagonist and his impact upon players. Tommy is ambitious and not willing to stop at anything to accomplish his goals. He is also quite paradoxical in that he is primarily calm and calculated but occasionally loses his cool.

This only leads to a more convincing and realistic character sketch. Liotta's superb voice acting is what sets the stage for Tommy Vercetti's likeability. His sharp sarcasm and witty remarks give the protagonist an individuality not found in GTA 3's Claude.

The meteoric rise of Tommy from a petty henchman to a cartel boss is what makes him even more legendary. The fact that gamers are riding shotgun with him on his journey gives them a sense of accomplishment.

Although a similar experience can be found in GTA San Andreas, Tommy's story feels more fast-paced, akin to a movie. He is a charismatic protagonist with a "tough guy" demeanor but also follows his moral principles. This would be followed through with every other protagonist after him.

Hence, Tommy Vercetti's popularity stems from the fact that Rockstar established a new standard for creating video game characters with him.

