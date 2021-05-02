One wouldn't have to look too far in GTA Online's Ammu-Nation to find a weapon that catches their eye. Nearly every gun on the shelf is a pretty decent purchase, depending upon the player's style and skill level. However, one particular type of weapon that always seems to divide the fanbase is laser weapons.

As the name suggests, these weapons do not utilize standard ammunition, and in the case of the Unholy Hellbringer, no reloads either. The Unholy Hellbringer is essentially a Combat MG with laser ammunition but functions pretty much in the same way, with a similar lock-on distance and rate of fire.

What makes the Unholy Hellbringer a devastating weapon up close is that it doesn't need to reload. While that is extremely useful in PvE, is the Unholy Hellbringer worth its absolutely massive price tag in GTA Online?

Is the Unholy Hellbringer worth its price in GTA Online?

Combat MG vs Unholy Hellbringer

As it just so happens, this week in GTA Online, players will be able to cop one of these bad boys for a major discount. All laser weapons are on the discount rack this week, making the Unholy Hellbringer cost only $264,012. However, this price will only last through this week, and it usually costs $449,000.

One would assume that a gun that costs as much as a nice car or a decent apartment would be extremely effective. Yet, the player would be far better off using something like Combat MG in GTA Online. Plus, upgrading the Combat MG to its MKII variant makes it an absolute force of nature.

Advertisement

By comparison, the Unholy Hellbringer costs nearly 30 times the Combat MG and has similar stats. Simply put, the Unholy Hellbringer is a novelty purchase more than anything else and shouldn't ever be a priority for new players in GTA Online.

The Combat MG is a much better option for players looking to purchase an effective MG against both other players and NPCs. The Unholy Hellbringer is an insanely cool weapon that unfortunately cannot possibly live up to its price tag regarding effectiveness and diverse use-cases.