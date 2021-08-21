Is the Vysser Neo one of GTA Online's best cars right now?

Ruling the streets of GTA Online with their posse in fast cars is one of the things that makes the game so enjoyable for the players. GTA Online took the Grand Theft Auto experience and turned it up a notch by allowing players to join their friends in the quest to become an outlaw overlord in Los Santos.

GTA Online is perhaps the most successful online counterpart to Rockstar games for this very reason. In addition to the allowed anarchy of GTA, players can build their own crew and partake in endless shenanigans in this title along with their friends.

One aspect that is undeniably one of the coolest in GTA is its presence of cool rides. GTA Online is no exception and, in fact, it features some of the coolest cars in the entire franchise. The Los Santos Tuners DLC further added a huge roster of cars to the title.

With this came the inevitable discussion and conjecture regarding which cars are currently the best in GTA Online. While there are varying views, lately the community has been leaning towards the Vysser Neo, a high-end sportscar from the game.

The Vysser Neo from GTA Online: All you need to know

This beast of a car features one of the best vehicle designs in all of GTA Online. Many have postulated that this car looks a lot like the Spyker C8 Aileron, while its tail lights are reminiscent of the Maserati 3200 GT.

The stylish, areodynamic design makes it a rather coveted car for many players. It is fun to think of all the customizable options players can get with this car, and it makes it worth the money players need to pay for this beast: $1,875,000.

Here is how Legendary Motorsports describes the Vysser Neo:

Vysser are the kind of small, artisanal manufacturer who are prepared to think outside the box. The design blueprints for the Neo drew their inspiration from the aerodynamics of a diving falcon, the composure of a ballet dancer, the curve of a suggestively raised eyebrow, and the assertiveness of a cluster bomb. This is the kind of pedigree you need.

In terms of performance, this car packs quite a punch. With high acceleration and great top speed stats, this car is a must-have for those who want to rule the racing tracks. However, this car might just spiral out of control if taken off-road.

