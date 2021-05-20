List of characters Nakkida plays in GTA 5 RP

What makes GTA RP NoPixel so popular is the interesting cast of characters played by its streamers.

Some streamers play multiple characters, all of which are unique and have some interesting character building. Nakkida is one of the oldest members of the NoPixel community of GTA RP, and she has played quite a few characters, each with their identity and traits.

This article dives into some of the different characters she has portrayed in the game so far.

The various shades of Nakkida in GTA RP

#1 - Tessa Lamb

Tessa is the main character played by Nakkida in GTA RP. She is considered a friendly, kind, forgiving, law-abiding person obsessed with animals (whom she refers to as “aminals”) and someone who will go out of her way to care for them and the environment. She is also a susceptible individual who doesn’t understand the simplest euphemisms and innuendos.

Tessa, however, has a dark side, an alter ego called Mary Wolf. It is the result of her split personality disorder. Mary does not hesitate to kill people who cause harm to animals. According to her backstory, she set her house on fire, killing her parents, who had been cruel to her pet dog.

She is a Senior Park Ranger within the San Andreas State Park Rangers and a driving instructor with her driving school, called the Right of Way Driving School. She is the adopted daughter of Sam Baas. An LSPD Senior Officer played by Ssaab.

#2 - Penelope Moore

(Image via nopixel.fandom.com)

Penelope “Penny” Moore is a basement-dwelling anime fanatic who moved to Los Santos after her mother threatened to kick her out unless she made a real friend. One of her goals is to create an anime-influenced reverse harem, where she has already added three other characters as her husband in GTA RP.

#3 - Rachel Parker

(Image via nopixel.fandom.com)

Rachel is the older sister of Ryan Parker, a character played by curvyelephant. She is a petty criminal who is generally friendly to others but likes to bully her brother. She runs a temporary agency, Ryan and Mia Mersion (Kiwo’s character), a front for their criminal activities in GTA RP.

#4 - Isabelle Shizue

(Image via nopixel.fandom.com)

Based on the popular character from Animal Crossing, Isabelle has been brought to GTA RP by Nakkida. She works for Tom Nook (another character from Animal Crossing roleplayed by NotoriousNorman) and helps him with various building projects around Los Santos. They speak in the Animal Crossing language, which is translated by subtitles.

#5 - Other characters

Taylor “Onyx” White – Not much is known about Taylor White apart from the fact that she is a member of The Goths, and she is described as being an aspiring poet who is afraid of spiders.

Stacy Myers – Stacy is a camp counselor at Camp Farewell, and her twin brother Dave (roleplayed by theLGX). Together they run a camping trip to Camp Farewell and have strict rules regarding the trip.