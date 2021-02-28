List of GTA Online vehicles and items that were available for free for a limited duration in 2021

GTA Online is a truly unforgiving place, with the flying Oppressor MKIIs, a myriad homing missiles, and Orbital Cannons mucking about. However, every-now-and-then, Rockstar Games decides to treat players with free vehicles and items like candy.

These items and vehicles are only made available free for a limited time. While they may not be the fastest or the most useful vehicles around, or the best-looking cosmetics, they certainly make for a nice little gift in GTA Online.

While players may not be able to get all these in GTA Online for free anymore, some might still be up for grabs.

List of GTA Online vehicles that were available for free for a limited duration in 2021

1) Dinka Verus

(Image via Rockstar Newswire)

The Dinka Verus is currently available in GTA Online for free and will be so until March 3rd. After that, it will become available for purchase in Warstock Cache and Carry as usual.

The ATV isn't flashy or spectacular, but it is certainly fun to have around GTA Online. The off-road capability of the ATV is somewhat decent but severely lacks in speed.

However, there is little to complain about since it's free.

2) Santo Capra Patterns Sweater

Advertisement

(Image via Rockstar Newswire)

It is generally understood that in GTA Online that it doesn't matter how one goes about doing a mission or job. It only matters how one looks while doing it. Getting the right amount of drip in GTA Online will instantly win style points and make one the session's envy.

The Santo Capra Patters Sweater makes for a pretty sweet addition to the player's wardrobe. It won't stop bullets, but it makes one look pretty darn bougie.

3) Sonar Station for the Kosatka

The Kosatka is easily one of the best additions to GTA Online, with its numerous useful tools that make the game all the more interesting. One of its best tools is the Sonar Station, which allows players to hunt for hidden caches underwater.

For a brief period of time, the Sonar Station was made available for free, much to the fanbase's delight.

4) Blue and Magenta Glow Shades

Advertisement

The Blue and Magenta Glow Shades certainly make for a pretty neat addition to the player's wardrobe. To get these, players must complete one Import/Export Sell Mission from the Special Vehicle Warehouse.

After completing the job, players can claim the rewards by simply returning to GTA Online after March 8th, 2021. All rewards should be delivered within 72 hours.