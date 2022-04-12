×
Create
Notifications

List of all GTA San Andreas missions for PC (2022)

The iconic final mission in the Definitive Edition of San Andreas (Image via GTA Series Videos / YouTube)
The iconic final mission in the Definitive Edition of San Andreas (Image via GTA Series Videos / YouTube)
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 12, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Feature

GTA San Andreas has the largest number of missions ever featured in a GTA game. There are 100 missions, which increases to 101 if the prologue cutscene is counted as a mission.

The Definitive Edition of the game brought the game back to the spotlight once again as a large number of players, both old and new, started playing it. The missions, however, weren't modified in any way. This article lists every task from the game, who assigns them, and which story chapter they belong to.

Every single mission from GTA San Andreas

Los Santos missions in GTA San Andreas

These missions involve Carl "CJ" Johnson (the protagonist) working for prominent members of the Grove Street Families (Sweet, Ryder, and Big Smoke). He also worked with Cesar Vialpando, OG Loc, and the C.R.A.S.H. officers led by Officer Tenpenny.

Carl "CJ" Johnson

  • In the Beginning
  • Big Smoke
  • Sweet & Kendl

Ryder

  • Ryder
  • Home Invasion
  • Catalyst
  • Robbing Uncle Sam

Sweet Johnson

  • Tagging Up Turf
  • Cleaning the Hood
  • Drive-Thru
  • Nines and AK's
  • Drive-By
  • Sweet's Girl
  • Cesar Vialpando
  • Doberman
  • Los Sepulcros
  • Reuniting the Families
  • The Green Sabre

Big Smoke

  • OG Loc
  • Running Dog
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks
  • Just Business

Cesar Vialpando

  • High Stakes, Low Rider

OG Loc

  • Life's a Beach
  • Madd Dogg's Rhymes
  • Management Issues
  • House Party

C.R.A.S.H.

  • Burning Desire
  • Gray Imports

Countryside missions in GTA San Andreas

These missions take place around Red County, Flint County, and Whetstone. After Sweet gets arrested, CJ has to work for Tenpenny and his C.R.A.S.H. officers. Meanwhile, he earns money from small heists he undertakes with Caesar's cousin Catalina.

C.R.A.S.H.

  • Badlands

Catalina

  • First Date / Tanker Commander
  • First Base / Local Liquor Store
  • Gone Courting / Against All Odds
  • Made in Heaven / Small Town Bank

The Truth

  • Body Harvest
  • Are You Going to San Fierro?

Cesar Vialpando

  • King in Exile
  • Wu Zi Mu
  • Farewell, My Love…

San Fierro missions in GTA San Andreas

While still working for Tenpenny, CJ began to make his name in San Fierro. CJ starts gathering allies — Cesar, The Truth, Woozie, and others join him in his struggle to take on Big Smoke's drug empire.

Carl "CJ" Johnson

  • Wear Flowers in Your Hair
  • Deconstruction
  • Ice Cold Killa

C.R.A.S.H.

  • 555 We Tip
  • Snail Trail

Zero (optional)

  • Air Raid
  • Supply Lines…
  • New Model Army

Cesar Vialpando

  • Photo Opportunity
  • Pier 69

Optional missions:

  • Zeroing In
  • Test Drive
  • Customs Fast Track
  • Puncture Wounds

Jizzy B

  • Jizzy
  • T-Bone Mendez
  • Mike Toreno
  • Outrider

Wu Zi Mu

  • Mountain Cloud Boys
  • Ran Fa Li
  • Lure
  • Amphibious Assault
  • The Da Nang Thang
  • Toreno's Last Flight
  • Yay Ka-Boom-Boom

School

  • Back to School

Desert missions in GTA San Andreas

Desert missions occur in Tierra Robada and Bone County, where CJ mainly works for Mike Toreno.

Mike Toreno

  • Monster
  • Highjack
  • Interdiction
  • Verdant Meadows
  • Learning to Fly
  • N.O.E.
  • Stowaway

The Truth

  • Black Project
  • Green Goo

Las Venturas missions in GTA San Andreas

In Las Venturas, CJ has to work with the Triads to establish his foothold in San Andreas. Meanwhile, he must also deal with their mutual enemy, the Mafia.

Triads

  • Fender Ketchup
  • Explosive Situation
  • You’ve Had Your Chips
  • Don Peyote
  • Fish in a Barrel
  • A Home in the Hills

Optional missions:

  • Architectural Espionage
  • Key to Her Heart
  • Dam and Blast
  • Cop Wheels
  • Up, Up and Away!
  • Breaking the Bank at Caligula’s

Mafia

  • Intensive Care
  • The Meat Business
  • Freefall
  • Saint Mark’s Bistro

C.R.A.S.H.

  • Misappropriation
  • High Noon

Madd Dogg

  • Madd Dogg

Los Santos missions in GTA San Andreas (return)

This is the game's final segment where CJ created his empire to take over Big Smoke's empire. He also deals with the Ballas, the Vagos, and the corrupt C.R.A.S.H. officers.

Mike Toreno

  • Vertical Bird
  • Home Coming

Madd Dogg

  • Cut Throat Business

Carl "CJ" Johnson

  • Riot

Sweet Johnson

Also Read Article Continues below
  • Beat Down on B Dup
  • Grove 4 Life
  • Los Desperados
  • End of the Line

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी