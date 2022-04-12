List of all GTA San Andreas missions for PC (2022)

GTA San Andreas has the largest number of missions ever featured in a GTA game. There are 100 missions, which increases to 101 if the prologue cutscene is counted as a mission.
The Definitive Edition of the game brought the game back to the spotlight once again as a large number of players, both old and new, started playing it. The missions, however, weren't modified in any way. This article lists every task from the game, who assigns them, and which story chapter they belong to.
Every single mission from GTA San Andreas
Los Santos missions in GTA San Andreas
These missions involve Carl "CJ" Johnson (the protagonist) working for prominent members of the Grove Street Families (Sweet, Ryder, and Big Smoke). He also worked with Cesar Vialpando, OG Loc, and the C.R.A.S.H. officers led by Officer Tenpenny.
Carl "CJ" Johnson
- In the Beginning
- Big Smoke
- Sweet & Kendl
Ryder
- Ryder
- Home Invasion
- Catalyst
- Robbing Uncle Sam
Sweet Johnson
- Tagging Up Turf
- Cleaning the Hood
- Drive-Thru
- Nines and AK's
- Drive-By
- Sweet's Girl
- Cesar Vialpando
- Doberman
- Los Sepulcros
- Reuniting the Families
- The Green Sabre
Big Smoke
- OG Loc
- Running Dog
- Wrong Side of the Tracks
- Just Business
Cesar Vialpando
- High Stakes, Low Rider
OG Loc
- Life's a Beach
- Madd Dogg's Rhymes
- Management Issues
- House Party
C.R.A.S.H.
- Burning Desire
- Gray Imports
Countryside missions in GTA San Andreas
These missions take place around Red County, Flint County, and Whetstone. After Sweet gets arrested, CJ has to work for Tenpenny and his C.R.A.S.H. officers. Meanwhile, he earns money from small heists he undertakes with Caesar's cousin Catalina.
C.R.A.S.H.
- Badlands
Catalina
- First Date / Tanker Commander
- First Base / Local Liquor Store
- Gone Courting / Against All Odds
- Made in Heaven / Small Town Bank
The Truth
- Body Harvest
- Are You Going to San Fierro?
Cesar Vialpando
- King in Exile
- Wu Zi Mu
- Farewell, My Love…
San Fierro missions in GTA San Andreas
While still working for Tenpenny, CJ began to make his name in San Fierro. CJ starts gathering allies — Cesar, The Truth, Woozie, and others join him in his struggle to take on Big Smoke's drug empire.
Carl "CJ" Johnson
- Wear Flowers in Your Hair
- Deconstruction
- Ice Cold Killa
C.R.A.S.H.
- 555 We Tip
- Snail Trail
Zero (optional)
- Air Raid
- Supply Lines…
- New Model Army
Cesar Vialpando
- Photo Opportunity
- Pier 69
Optional missions:
- Zeroing In
- Test Drive
- Customs Fast Track
- Puncture Wounds
Jizzy B
- Jizzy
- T-Bone Mendez
- Mike Toreno
- Outrider
Wu Zi Mu
- Mountain Cloud Boys
- Ran Fa Li
- Lure
- Amphibious Assault
- The Da Nang Thang
- Toreno's Last Flight
- Yay Ka-Boom-Boom
School
- Back to School
Desert missions in GTA San Andreas
Desert missions occur in Tierra Robada and Bone County, where CJ mainly works for Mike Toreno.
Mike Toreno
- Monster
- Highjack
- Interdiction
- Verdant Meadows
- Learning to Fly
- N.O.E.
- Stowaway
The Truth
- Black Project
- Green Goo
Las Venturas missions in GTA San Andreas
In Las Venturas, CJ has to work with the Triads to establish his foothold in San Andreas. Meanwhile, he must also deal with their mutual enemy, the Mafia.
Triads
- Fender Ketchup
- Explosive Situation
- You’ve Had Your Chips
- Don Peyote
- Fish in a Barrel
- A Home in the Hills
Optional missions:
- Architectural Espionage
- Key to Her Heart
- Dam and Blast
- Cop Wheels
- Up, Up and Away!
- Breaking the Bank at Caligula’s
Mafia
- Intensive Care
- The Meat Business
- Freefall
- Saint Mark’s Bistro
C.R.A.S.H.
- Misappropriation
- High Noon
Madd Dogg
- Madd Dogg
Los Santos missions in GTA San Andreas (return)
This is the game's final segment where CJ created his empire to take over Big Smoke's empire. He also deals with the Ballas, the Vagos, and the corrupt C.R.A.S.H. officers.
Mike Toreno
- Vertical Bird
- Home Coming
Madd Dogg
- Cut Throat Business
Carl "CJ" Johnson
- Riot
Sweet Johnson
- Beat Down on B Dup
- Grove 4 Life
- Los Desperados
- End of the Line