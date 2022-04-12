List of all GTA San Andreas missions for PC (2022)

GTA San Andreas has the largest number of missions ever featured in a GTA game. There are 100 missions, which increases to 101 if the prologue cutscene is counted as a mission.

The Definitive Edition of the game brought the game back to the spotlight once again as a large number of players, both old and new, started playing it. The missions, however, weren't modified in any way. This article lists every task from the game, who assigns them, and which story chapter they belong to.

Every single mission from GTA San Andreas

Los Santos missions in GTA San Andreas

These missions involve Carl "CJ" Johnson (the protagonist) working for prominent members of the Grove Street Families (Sweet, Ryder, and Big Smoke). He also worked with Cesar Vialpando, OG Loc, and the C.R.A.S.H. officers led by Officer Tenpenny.

Carl "CJ" Johnson

In the Beginning

Big Smoke

Sweet & Kendl

Ryder

Ryder

Home Invasion

Catalyst

Robbing Uncle Sam

Sweet Johnson

Tagging Up Turf

Cleaning the Hood

Drive-Thru

Nines and AK's

Drive-By

Sweet's Girl

Cesar Vialpando

Doberman

Los Sepulcros

Reuniting the Families

The Green Sabre

Big Smoke

OG Loc

Running Dog

Wrong Side of the Tracks

Just Business

Cesar Vialpando

High Stakes, Low Rider

OG Loc

Life's a Beach

Madd Dogg's Rhymes

Management Issues

House Party

C.R.A.S.H.

Burning Desire

Gray Imports

Countryside missions in GTA San Andreas

These missions take place around Red County, Flint County, and Whetstone. After Sweet gets arrested, CJ has to work for Tenpenny and his C.R.A.S.H. officers. Meanwhile, he earns money from small heists he undertakes with Caesar's cousin Catalina.

C.R.A.S.H.

Badlands

Catalina

First Date / Tanker Commander

First Base / Local Liquor Store

Gone Courting / Against All Odds

Made in Heaven / Small Town Bank

The Truth

Body Harvest

Are You Going to San Fierro?

Cesar Vialpando

King in Exile

Wu Zi Mu

Farewell, My Love…

San Fierro missions in GTA San Andreas

While still working for Tenpenny, CJ began to make his name in San Fierro. CJ starts gathering allies — Cesar, The Truth, Woozie, and others join him in his struggle to take on Big Smoke's drug empire.

Carl "CJ" Johnson

Wear Flowers in Your Hair

Deconstruction

Ice Cold Killa

C.R.A.S.H.

555 We Tip

Snail Trail

Zero (optional)

Air Raid

Supply Lines…

New Model Army

Cesar Vialpando

Photo Opportunity

Pier 69

Optional missions:

Zeroing In

Test Drive

Customs Fast Track

Puncture Wounds

Jizzy B

Jizzy

T-Bone Mendez

Mike Toreno

Outrider

Wu Zi Mu

Mountain Cloud Boys

Ran Fa Li

Lure

Amphibious Assault

The Da Nang Thang

Toreno's Last Flight

Yay Ka-Boom-Boom

School

Back to School

Desert missions in GTA San Andreas

Desert missions occur in Tierra Robada and Bone County, where CJ mainly works for Mike Toreno.

Mike Toreno

Monster

Highjack

Interdiction

Verdant Meadows

Learning to Fly

N.O.E.

Stowaway

The Truth

Black Project

Green Goo

Las Venturas missions in GTA San Andreas

In Las Venturas, CJ has to work with the Triads to establish his foothold in San Andreas. Meanwhile, he must also deal with their mutual enemy, the Mafia.

Triads

Fender Ketchup

Explosive Situation

You’ve Had Your Chips

Don Peyote

Fish in a Barrel

A Home in the Hills

Optional missions:

Architectural Espionage

Key to Her Heart

Dam and Blast

Cop Wheels

Up, Up and Away!

Breaking the Bank at Caligula’s

Mafia

Intensive Care

The Meat Business

Freefall

Saint Mark’s Bistro

C.R.A.S.H.

Misappropriation

High Noon

Madd Dogg

Madd Dogg

Los Santos missions in GTA San Andreas (return)

This is the game's final segment where CJ created his empire to take over Big Smoke's empire. He also deals with the Ballas, the Vagos, and the corrupt C.R.A.S.H. officers.

Mike Toreno

Vertical Bird

Home Coming

Madd Dogg

Cut Throat Business

Carl "CJ" Johnson

Riot

Sweet Johnson

Beat Down on B Dup

Grove 4 Life

Los Desperados

End of the Line

