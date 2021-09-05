List of all GTA Vice City cheat codes for Android devices

GTA Vice City is regarded as the title with the funniest yet most intriguing missions and was also the second 3D title in the franchise.

The title is 19 years old, and for its tenth anniversary, Rockstar Games released Android and iOS versions, with the former releasing in 2012.

Similar to other titles in the franchise, players can make the most of it by using cheat codes. GTA Vice City has an array of cheat codes that can get players out of the toughest situations possible.

GTA Vice City cheat codes

Sadly, unlike the PS2 and PC version of GTA Vice City, there is no direct way of inserting cheats into the game. Interestingly, there is a way around it. GTA Vice City players will need to download an app called Hacker's Keyboard from the Google Play Store to combat this problem.

The cheat codes for GTA Vice City, however, are similar to the PC version of the game.

Here are some cheats codes that players can use in GTA Vice City:

THUGSTOOLS ~ Weapon set #1

PROFESSIONALTOOLS ~ Weapon set #2

NUTTERTOOLS ~ Weapon set #3

ASPIRINE ~ Restore health

PRECIOUSPROTECTION ~ Gain/restore armor

ICANTTAKEITANYMORE ~ Kill self

YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE ~ Increase Wanted Level

LEAVEMEALONE ~ Decrease Wanted Level

FANNYMAGNET ~ Female actors follow player

CERTAINDEATH ~ Tommy smokes a cigarette

PANZER ~ Spawns a Rhino Tank

TRAVELINSTYLE ~ Spawns a Bloodring Banger

GETTHEREQUICKLY ~ Spawns a Bloodring Banger (alternate)

GETTHEREFAST ~ Spawns a Sabre Turbo

GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED ~ Spawns a Hotring Racer

GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST ~ Spawns a Hotring Racer (alternate)

THELASTRIDE ~ Spawns a Romero’s Hearse

ROCKANDROLLCAR ~ Spawns a Love Fist Stretch/Limo

RUBBISHCAR ~ Spawns a Trashmaster

BETTERTHANWALKING ~ Spawns a Golf Caddie

BIGBANG ~ Explodes nearby cars

MIAMITRAFFIC ~ Aggressive AI driving on

AHAIRDRESSERSCAR ~ All cars become pink

IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK ~ All cars become black

COMEFLYWITHME ~ Flying cars cheat

GRIPISEVERYTHING ~ Vehicle handling improved

GREENLIGHT ~ All traffic signals green

SEAWAYS ~ Cars hover over water

WHEELSAREALLINEED ~ Only car wheels visible

LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS ~ Some cars have big wheels

HOPINGIRL ~ Actors get into player’s current car

LIFEISPASSINGMEBY ~ Time compression (speeds up game time)

ONSPEED ~ Time compression (alternate)

BOOOOOORING ~ Time expansion

CHASESTAT ~ Shows Media Level

FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT ~ Actors all attack (riot cheat)

NOBODYLIKESME ~ Actors attack player

CHICKSWITHGUNS ~ Female actors armed

OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS ~ All actors armed

CHASESTAT ~ Show media level (when 2+ stars)

DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS ~ Player model changed to fat

PROGRAMMER ~ Player model changed to skinny

STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP ~ Player model changed randomly

CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED ~ Player model is Ricardo Diaz

LOOKLIKELANCE ~ Player model is Lance Vance

MYSONISALAWYER ~ Player model is Ken Rosenberg

LOOKLIKEHILARY ~ Player model is Hilary King

ROCKANDROLLMAN ~ Player model is Love Fist rocker #1

WELOVEOURDICK ~ Player model is Love Fist rocker #2

ONEARMEDBANDIT ~ Player model is Phil Cassidy

IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY ~ Player model is Sonny Forelli

FOXYLITTLETHING ~ Player model is Mercedes

ALOVELYDAY ~ Weather sunny

APLEASANTDAY ~ Weather overcast

ABITDRIEG ~ Weather very overcast

CANTSEEATHING ~ Weather foggy

CATSANDDOGS ~ Weather stormy

Edited by Nikhil Vinod