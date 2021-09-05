List of all GTA Vice City cheat codes for Android devices

GTA Vice City is regarded as the title with the funniest yet most intriguing missions and was also the second 3D title in the franchise.
The title is 19 years old, and for its tenth anniversary, Rockstar Games released Android and iOS versions, with the former releasing in 2012.
Similar to other titles in the franchise, players can make the most of it by using cheat codes. GTA Vice City has an array of cheat codes that can get players out of the toughest situations possible.
GTA Vice City cheat codes
Sadly, unlike the PS2 and PC version of GTA Vice City, there is no direct way of inserting cheats into the game. Interestingly, there is a way around it. GTA Vice City players will need to download an app called Hacker's Keyboard from the Google Play Store to combat this problem.
The cheat codes for GTA Vice City, however, are similar to the PC version of the game.
Here are some cheats codes that players can use in GTA Vice City:
- THUGSTOOLS ~ Weapon set #1
- PROFESSIONALTOOLS ~ Weapon set #2
- NUTTERTOOLS ~ Weapon set #3
- ASPIRINE ~ Restore health
- PRECIOUSPROTECTION ~ Gain/restore armor
- ICANTTAKEITANYMORE ~ Kill self
- YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE ~ Increase Wanted Level
- LEAVEMEALONE ~ Decrease Wanted Level
- FANNYMAGNET ~ Female actors follow player
- CERTAINDEATH ~ Tommy smokes a cigarette
- PANZER ~ Spawns a Rhino Tank
- TRAVELINSTYLE ~ Spawns a Bloodring Banger
- GETTHEREQUICKLY ~ Spawns a Bloodring Banger (alternate)
- GETTHEREFAST ~ Spawns a Sabre Turbo
- GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED ~ Spawns a Hotring Racer
- GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST ~ Spawns a Hotring Racer (alternate)
- THELASTRIDE ~ Spawns a Romero’s Hearse
- ROCKANDROLLCAR ~ Spawns a Love Fist Stretch/Limo
- RUBBISHCAR ~ Spawns a Trashmaster
- BETTERTHANWALKING ~ Spawns a Golf Caddie
- BIGBANG ~ Explodes nearby cars
- MIAMITRAFFIC ~ Aggressive AI driving on
- AHAIRDRESSERSCAR ~ All cars become pink
- IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK ~ All cars become black
- COMEFLYWITHME ~ Flying cars cheat
- GRIPISEVERYTHING ~ Vehicle handling improved
- GREENLIGHT ~ All traffic signals green
- SEAWAYS ~ Cars hover over water
- WHEELSAREALLINEED ~ Only car wheels visible
- LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS ~ Some cars have big wheels
- HOPINGIRL ~ Actors get into player’s current car
- LIFEISPASSINGMEBY ~ Time compression (speeds up game time)
- ONSPEED ~ Time compression (alternate)
- BOOOOOORING ~ Time expansion
- CHASESTAT ~ Shows Media Level
- FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT ~ Actors all attack (riot cheat)
- NOBODYLIKESME ~ Actors attack player
- CHICKSWITHGUNS ~ Female actors armed
- OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS ~ All actors armed
- DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS ~ Player model changed to fat
- PROGRAMMER ~ Player model changed to skinny
- STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP ~ Player model changed randomly
- CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED ~ Player model is Ricardo Diaz
- LOOKLIKELANCE ~ Player model is Lance Vance
- MYSONISALAWYER ~ Player model is Ken Rosenberg
- LOOKLIKEHILARY ~ Player model is Hilary King
- ROCKANDROLLMAN ~ Player model is Love Fist rocker #1
- WELOVEOURDICK ~ Player model is Love Fist rocker #2
- ONEARMEDBANDIT ~ Player model is Phil Cassidy
- IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY ~ Player model is Sonny Forelli
- FOXYLITTLETHING ~ Player model is Mercedes
- ALOVELYDAY ~ Weather sunny
- APLEASANTDAY ~ Weather overcast
- ABITDRIEG ~ Weather very overcast
- CANTSEEATHING ~ Weather foggy
- CATSANDDOGS ~ Weather stormy