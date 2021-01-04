List of major characters added to GTA Online in the Cayo Perico Heist DLC

Not only does a major title update in GTA Online mean new missions, vehicles, and cosmetics, but also new characters.

Rockstar Games, for the longest time, has held the title for being one of the boldest publishers, pushing the boundaries for storytelling and writing in video games.

Rockstar's brand of satire has become legendary in not just the gaming community, but in entertainment at large. The GTA games are chock-full of colorful characters that are hilarious, twisted, and wholly original in their own way.

GTA Online has grown to become an extension of the Story Mode in a way players could never have anticipated. The Story Mode's favorites have made a return such as Lester and Trevor, and new ones have also been introduced.

Here we take a look at all the new characters introduced in the Cayo Perico Heist DLC of GTA Online.

Major characters added to GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC

Major characters:

#1 - El Rubio

Advertisement

The man plastered all over the promotional material of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, is the target of the Heist himself, Juan Stickler, better known as El Rubio the Blonde Colombian.

The man wears a lot of hats, quite literally, as one of the world's most notorious drug lords as well as a beach party enthusiast.

The character is one of the most interesting villains introduced in the GTA franchise, and players can only hope he sticks around and makes a return in a future entry or a DLC.

#2 - Pavel

Pavel comes along with the Kostaka Submarine and acts as the player's go-to guy for the Cayo Perico Heist. Pavel is a veteran of the game, having run major operations for the Madrazo family, and even tangling with the IAA for a bit.

Pavel is an excellent addition to the game as an extremely funny character who can hold his own against the very best in GTA.

#3 - Miguel Madrazo

Another Madrazo who makes an appearance in GTA Online as an ally, the son of Martin Madrazo, Miguel is the one who hands the player the Heist.

During the mission, the player is tasked with stealing a bunch of files that carry information that the Madrazo family would much rather not have out in the open.

Advertisement

Not much is known about Miguel's past, and he is very much like his father in terms of disposition. Outside of the Heist, if the player decides to play solo, then Miguel can be seen celebrating with the protagonist after the post-mission reward screen.

Other character appearances:

Jorge (Miguel's bodyguard)

Patricia Madrazo (Miguel's mom, Martin's Wife from GTA V Story Mode)

Jackie (Patricia's friend)

Kaylee (Jackie's daughter)

Celebrity cameos:

Dr Dre

Jimmy Iovine

DJ Pooh

Scott Storch

DJs added to the game:

Advertisement