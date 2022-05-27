New GTA Online Adversary Mode is The Vespucci Job (Remix): Rewards, differences, and more

GTA Online gamers have received a brand new weekly update. This update features quite a few bonuses on missions like Truck Off, VIP Work, Mobile Operations, and many more. Among them is also a brand new adversary mode.

The new mode is called 'The Vespucci Job (Remix),' and as the name suggests, it is a variant of the very popular Vespucci Job. This article will cover the new mode and explain how it is different from its older version.

New GTA Online Adversary Mode is The Vespucci Job (Remix)

The brand new GTA Online Adversary Mode, 'The Vespucci Job (Remix),' provides a great and fun-filled twist to the regular Vespucci Job. The description on the job menu reads:

'Forget the Issi Classic. Welcome back reinforced muscle cars, trucks and helicopters. Here comes a star-studded cast of vehicles as one driver steals the limelight and hits the checkpoints while everyone else tries to leave them shaken and stirred. Time to put that Main Character Syndrome to use. Lights. Deludamol.'

The game mode allows 2-4 players, and they are split into two teams (a solo and a trio). They are called Runner and Interceptors, where the Runner is the solo player who needs to complete all 15 checkpoints before the timer runs out. Interceptors, on the other hand, can be a solo player, a duo, or even a trio, and they need to stop the Runner from completing the checkpoints. However, this is where the similarities with the earlier Vespucci Job end.

How is it different from the old mode and how much does it pay?

There are a total of seven variants of the remix mode, and each mode lets the players use different vehicles in the game. The older mode featured a Weeny Issi Classic for the Runner and Vapid Police Cruisers for Interceptors, with vehicle choices locked in across maps. This new GTA Online mode lets players use different vehicles on different maps.

There are seven maps and all of them feature different vehicles for both teams. As seen on the Social Club page, they may be as follows:

RUNNER INTERCEPTOR LOCATION SULTAN POLICE CRUISER ROCKFORD HILLS BEATER DUKES POLICE CRUISER WEST VINEWOOD JB700W HUNTER LITTLE SEOUL ELLIE POLICE CRUISERS LSIA MOTORCYCLE HUNTER PALMER-TAYLOR POWER STATION GAUNTLET HELLFIRE POLICE CRUISER CHAMBERLAIN HILLS NIGHTMARE CERBERUS APOCALYPSE DOMINATOR GRAND SENORA DESERT

The new Remix mode also offers double cash and rp for this week's entirety. Currently, the mode pays $10K if the Runner wins and splits $11,420 amongst the Interceptors. On the flipside, if the Interceptors win, $59,200 is split between them. These are the cash rewards with the 2x multipliers applied.

The new GTA Online game mode seems like a lot of fun, especially for gamers who log in with friends. It will also be quite a popular choice in the community and inviting randoms should also work fine. The Remix variant can also be used by grinders to blow off steam after spending hours on Cayo Perico or Races.

The best jukes and outplays are sure to set social media ablaze. Being GTA Online, there are bound to be some crazy clips already on their way.

