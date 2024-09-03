AI-created GTA San Andreas trailer features Will Smith as CJ

GTA San Andreas is one of the most beloved titles in the long-running Grand Theft Auto series. Originally released in 2004 for PS2, the game has been ported over to numerous platform generations, most recently as part of The Definitive Edition. Despite being a pretty old game, the gaming community has kept creating new mods and showing their love for the classic title. Now, in 2024, advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has enabled fans to show their love for the game in new ways, and that’s exactly what a popular YouTube channel did recently.

On August 23, 2024, MULTIVERSE OF AI uploaded a video on YouTube featuring Will Smith as CJ in GTA San Andreas. The entire footage was created using AI, making the game feel like a real Hollywood movie.

GTA San Andreas concept trailer with real Hollywood stars goes hard

The concept trailer shows the GTA San Andreas trailer from a completely different perspective. It starts with a voice narrator that sounds like the Will Smith voice with reimagined scenes from Grove Street, San Andreas. Will Smith gets introduced next as Carl “CJ” Johnson in the iconic white tank top with blue jeans, just like the original protagonist of the game.

As described by the creator, the whole video was made using AI-generated images and voices, showing the advancement in technology since the footage looks realistic. Other notable Hollywood stars who were featured in the concept trailer of GTA San Andreas and the characters were cast for are:

Samuel L. Jackson (Frank Tenpenny)

(Frank Tenpenny) Chris Rock (Lance "Ryder" Wilson)

(Lance "Ryder" Wilson) Idris Elba (Sean "Sweet" Johnson)

(Sean "Sweet" Johnson) Ving Rhames (Melvin "Big Smoke" Harris)

(Melvin "Big Smoke" Harris) Woody Harrelson (Eddie Pulaski)

(Eddie Pulaski) Zoe Saldana (Kendl Johnson)

(Kendl Johnson) Michael Peña (Cesar Vialpando)

(Cesar Vialpando) Kevin Hart (Jeffrey "OG Loc" Cross)

(Jeffrey "OG Loc" Cross) Michelle Rodriguez (Catalina)

(Catalina) Matthew McConaughey (The Truth)

(The Truth) Donnie Yen (Wu Zi Mu)

(Wu Zi Mu) Jesse Eisenberg (Zero)

(Zero) Jamie Foxx (Jizzy B.)

(Jizzy B.) Kevin Spacey (Mike Toreno)

(Mike Toreno) Danny Trejo (T-Bone Mendez)

(T-Bone Mendez) Seth Rogen (Ken Rosenberg)

(Ken Rosenberg) Ice Cube (Madd Dogg)

It’s interesting to see San Andreas filled with all these Hollywood stars. While there are no plans for a GTA movie by Rockstar Games at the moment, it won’t be surprising if they ever want to release one after Grand Theft Auto 6.

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto San Andreas DE is free to play on PS Plus

