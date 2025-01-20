Another GTA leak reportedly surfaces online ahead of a Take-Two earnings call

Rockstar Games suffers another GTA leak in the early hours of January 20, 2025. This time, the leakers shared beta builds of Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories from the PlayStation Portable on the internet. While Rockstar has yet to comment on the leaked details, data miners found various things including loading screens and map layouts in them.

The popular American gaming studio recently suffered several similar incidents and the Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories leaks also seem to be a part of them. Despite the game being a relic of the past, facing such an unfortunate incident a few weeks before Take-Two Interactive’s next Earnings Call meeting is certainly concerning.

New GTA leak discloses various details from Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories

The alleged new GTA leak included two beta files from Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories. They are as follows:

ULUX-80146 V0.01 - 26.07.2005

ULUX-80146 V0.02 - 01.09.2005

According to various sources, the first file is simple data. However, the second file is a “fully playable debug build”.

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories was one of the most popular video games on the PlayStation Portable. While it’s been out for nearly 20 years now, the most recent GTA leaks showed some new loading screens that are said to be the first versions of the artwork.

While the above tweet was in Spanish, the English translation reads as follows:

“GTA Liberty City Stories data was recently leaked, here are the first versions of the loading screens.”

According to an X user named UMDatabase (X/@UMDatabase) (who also runs the UMDatabase website), the size of the Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories leaked files is 1.69 GB.

The recent GTA leak contained the following details:

Unencrypted LUA multiplayer scripts

Less detailed radar map

Different (early) mission completion jingle

Early vehicle models of the Hellenbach GT

Old Grand Theft Auto 3 road textures

Different vehicle colors

Readers should note that it is the second leak Rockstar Games has faced within a month. The last incident was on December 25, 2024, when the leakers disclosed various inside details about Grand Theft Auto 3, San Andreas, and Bully.

