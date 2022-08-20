GTA 6 will have single-player DLCs according to new leak

A well-known Rockstar Games insider claims that GTA 6 will include single-player DLCs. This basically suggests that Rockstar is reverting to a content model similar to what they produced before Grand Theft Auto Online became successful.

Grand Theft Auto 4 released two episodic content expansions that added new protagonists and offered a completely different take on Liberty City. Long-time fans have been demanding a return to episodic DLCs in the next game, and if this leak is true, the fanbase is sure to be satisfied.

GTA 6 to offer episodic DLCs much like GTA 4 did

Several prominent leakers associated with the upcoming highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto title have claimed that the game is expected to grow over time with regular content updates. While this seems quite similar to what is present in Grand Theft Auto Online, some fans theorized that it could rather hint towards episodic DLCs, like in Grand Theft Auto 4.

As such, some resorted to asking Tez2 about these claims. The popular leaker replied that "the 'expanding over time' means Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online's success boomed."

Interestingly, previous GTA 6 rumors have also mentioned "new cities and missions" as part of the game's DLC. According to Tez2, these would "definitely be planned out before 6 releases." He predicts that the game will most likely receive explorable new cities and islands, like the Cayo Perico and North Yankton maps.

Rockstar had planned DLCs for GTA 5

Furthermore, Rockstar had apparently planned similar content additions to Grand Theft Auto 5, but eventually ended up scrapping them. There are several reasons for this, including the need to redirect production resources to Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as the growing needs and popularity of Grand Theft Auto Online. The majority of the game's extra content was repurposed for multiplayer, leaving the single-player mode with no DLCs.

In addition to planning the canceled single-player content for GTA 5, Rockstar made significant advancements to Grand Theft Auto 4, with Episodes from Liberty City. Two major story expansions for the game, The Lost and The Damned, and The Ballad of Gay Tony, provided fresh perspectives for players while also introducing a few minor gameplay changes.

Additional notes

If Tez2's claims turn out to be true, fans could receive single-player expansions in the upcoming game, which could be very similar to these DLCs. Earlier this year, Rockstar acknowledged that the game's production was well under way and stated that they were aware the game needed to be the best it could be.

Despite this, it will probably be quite some time before it is released, with the majority of rumors pointing to a 2024 release date. However, this is still subject to change as Rockstar hasn't confirmed anything officially yet.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S