GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC is now live: Download size on Xbox One, PC, and PS4

GTA Online's newest DLC, the Cayo Perico Heist, has just dropped after months of anticipation, and players cannot wait to see everything Rockstar has in store.

The biggest addition to the game comes in the form of the Cayo Perico Island, which plays host to the game's most ambitious take on Heists yet. GTA Online's heists have constantly been the game's strongest aspect, and the newest one is perhaps the most action-packed variation of it yet.

The update can now be downloaded on a variety of platforms and is roughly a 6.8GB download. In an age where a COD Warzone update can rack up to insane numbers that are equivalent to a standalone game unto itself, it is refreshing to see more manageable downloads of this scale.

However, the size isn't indicative of the scope of the DLC as it is easily the biggest update for the game and adds a tonne to the experience.

Download size for GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC on Xbox One, PC, and PS4

The sizes on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC are as follows:

PS4: 6.6GB

Xbox One: 6.8GB

PC: 8.8GB

If the update doesn't begin downloading automatically, then players can manually check for updates on the PS4 by following these steps:

Hover over GTA V Press the Options button Select "Check for Updates"

GTA Online fans have been waiting for this update ever since Rockstar first unveiled their plans earlier this year. While the Los Santos Summer Special was a decent enough update, it was an appetizer to the main course that is the Cayo Perico Heist update.

Players cannot wait to finally purchase their Submarine HQ and head to the Island and rob El Rubio. Fans are excited to see what GTA Online's newest cast member, El Rubio has to offer and whether he'll live up to the hype.

Given his connections to the Madrazo family, fans can expect a little cartel fireworks in the Heist.