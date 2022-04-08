GTA Online offers 80% discounts on select business upgrades this week

GTA Online players can get 80% off their businesses with this week's discounts.

Every week or so, Rockstar Games likes to bring attention to various aspects of the game. Right now, they want players to focus on their business interiors. Whether it's a clubhouse mural or a nightclub full of dancers, players can make the most of their arrangements.

From now until April 13, GTA Online will make it easier to upgrade these interiors. The game is offering an 80% discount for various businesses. Players should capitalize on these bonuses while they can.

Take advantage of GTA Online discounts for April 7-13

Players don't need to have class to look like it. Business interiors normally cost a lot of money. With that said, an 80% discount is a very tantalizing offer. This article will give a complete breakdown of what to expect.

A full list of discounts for each business

Gun Lockers are quite useful in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is offering 80% markdowns for executives, gunrunners, bikers, and nightclub owners. Each criminal lifestyle gets two business discounts for themselves, so there are eight in total.

Executives will get to enjoy the following upgrades for their office buildings:

Office Interiors (80% off)

Gun Locker (80% off)

Meanwhile, gunrunners can test out their weaponry with the following upgrades:

Gun Locker (80% off)

Shooting Range (80% off)

Bikers can also pay their respects to fellow members with the following:

Clubhouse Mural (80% off)

Clubhouse Furniture (Option B) (80% off)

Last but not least, nightclub owners will enjoy the following discounts:

Nightclub Dancers (80% off)

Dry Ice (80% off)

Some of these business upgrades are for esthetic purposes. However, more than a few can be very useful for combat purposes. It all depends on what the player is looking for at this particular time.

Don't forget about the other weekly bonuses

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



This week, Bikers and Executives can earn 2X GTA$ and RP on Work and Challenges, while Gunrunners get 3X GTA$ and RP on Mobile Operations Missions.



Plus, Business-related discounts, and more: Capitalize on an assortment of Business bonuses all month.This week, Bikers and Executives can earn 2X GTA$ and RP on Work and Challenges, while Gunrunners get 3X GTA$ and RP on Mobile Operations Missions.Plus, Business-related discounts, and more: rsg.ms/74e640c Capitalize on an assortment of Business bonuses all month.This week, Bikers and Executives can earn 2X GTA$ and RP on Work and Challenges, while Gunrunners get 3X GTA$ and RP on Mobile Operations Missions.Plus, Business-related discounts, and more: rsg.ms/74e640c https://t.co/XqdPyy9RLN

Starting today, business owners can take advantage of several weekly bonuses. For example, CEOs and MC Presidents can earn double the rewards on various missions. Associates and Bodyguards will also receive a salary boost.

GTA Online players also have the chance to spruce up their place. Interior costs are normally too high for a player to consider. That could finally change with a select few upgrades this week.

Now is a great time for players to invest in their businesses. 80% discounts are simply icing on the cake for this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

