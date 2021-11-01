GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition news: File size, pre-order price, features, and more

GTA fans are eagerly waiting to play the Definitive Edition trilogy, and there are only a few more days to wait. The trilogy comes with the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, which show vast differences in graphics and gameplay over the originals.

This article is about the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas and includes some of the finer details that players should be aware of.

Everything that players should know about GTA San Andreas remastered

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Coming November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

There's no doubt that GTA San Andreas is the most feature-rich game in the entire series and not just the 3D Universe. The level of customization that players were allowed to do in this game far surpassed that of GTA 5. Suffice to say, when the remastered trilogy comes out on November 11, players will be excited to try out San Andreas in all its Definitive Edition glory.

GTA San Andreas also had the largest map in the trilogy and the second-largest in the entire series. It also took much more storage space than its predecessors. As such, the file size for the remastered edition is obviously quite large too. The game will take up 27 GB of disk space on Xbox consoles, while it takes up 10.8 GB on the Switch.

Players can pre-order the GTA trilogy from the Rockstar Games Store or the digital store of their respective platforms. The game comes as a bundle, priced at $59.99/£54.99/€59.99/₹3,999 and A$99.95 for the console versions. The PC versions cost the same in the US, UK, and Europe but are different in India and Australia. In the latter two countries, the PC edition costs ₹4,994.99 and A$90.95, respectively.

Blaz🌈 @blazseok @davidclark1989

I wanted to buy the new GTA Trilogy but with taxes the price goes up to 85 usd. @Ducky_Szymanski Yeah.I wanted to buy the new GTA Trilogy but with taxes the price goes up to 85 usd. @davidclark1989 @Ducky_Szymanski Yeah.I wanted to buy the new GTA Trilogy but with taxes the price goes up to 85 usd.

The original GTA San Andreas was graphically superior to its predecessors, even though the difference was negligible. The diverse topography of the game map made for a diverse range of weather effects. With the enhanced graphics of the remastered edition, this will undoubtedly look much more beautiful.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the advanced controls implemented from GTA 5, the melee combat will also be affected. GTA San Andreas had a vast range of combat specialties that could be learned at gyms. It would be interesting to see how it is implemented in the Definitive Edition.

Edited by Shaheen Banu