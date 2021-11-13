GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has seemingly been pulled from Rockstar Store on PC

GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition for PC appears to have been pulled from Rockstar Games Store. The trilogy, which includes GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, was launched on November 11.

However, the PC version of the bundle is not accessible on the Rockstar Games Store website. Console gamers may still get it from the same store and via the Microsoft, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch digital stores.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: PC players left frustrated as game gets removed from Rockstar Games Store

Skullkid Gaming @SkullkidYT It sure is a shame that Rockstar Games pulled down the original #GTATrilogy from digital storefronts cause the Definitive Edition sure as hell makes a great marketing campaign for buying the original games! It sure is a shame that Rockstar Games pulled down the original #GTATrilogy from digital storefronts cause the Definitive Edition sure as hell makes a great marketing campaign for buying the original games!

The GTA Trilogy had a rough launch with all the bugs and disappointing gameplay. While console players are discovering the issues with the games, PC players aren't even able to play them as Rockstar has taken it down from their official stores.

This began with the Rockstar Games Launcher being shut down when the Trilogy was launched.

Discussion on gtaforums.com/topic/977304-r… twitter.com/RockstarSuppor… Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles. The Rockstar Launcher has now been down for over 24 hours, with no indication of what has caused this prolonged maintenance and no ETA for when it will be fixed. All games have also been removed from the Rockstar Store.Discussion on @GTAForums The Rockstar Launcher has now been down for over 24 hours, with no indication of what has caused this prolonged maintenance and no ETA for when it will be fixed. All games have also been removed from the Rockstar Store.Discussion on @GTAForums: gtaforums.com/topic/977304-r… twitter.com/RockstarSuppor…

Rockstar Games Launcher servers were shut down on the day the GTA Trilogy was released. It was also the weekly update day for GTA Online, and player traffic was most likely higher than usual.

Rockstar cited maintenance as the reason behind the outage, and it took more than a day to get it fixed.

This only affected PC players as Rockstar Games Launcher is mandatory for playing on the platform. Meanwhile, GTA Trilogy was also pulled from the Rockstar Games Store. Currently, all services have been restored, and Rockstar Games Launcher is working as usual.

However, players are greeted with the following message when checking the server status of all Rockstar Games services:

"The Rockstar Games Launcher is now back online. However, Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition will remain unavailable to play or purchase as we work to remove some data files that were unintentionally included in the new versions of these games. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we hope to have the correct versions of the games up and running for everyone as soon as possible."

Some fans had already speculated the reason for taking down the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy from the stores:

Ash R. @Ash_735 So the audio format of choice for the Definitive Editions is OGG-VORBIS! More interesting however, San Andreas contains all the cut music! It's just disabled by script! So the audio format of choice for the Definitive Editions is OGG-VORBIS! More interesting however, San Andreas contains all the cut music! It's just disabled by script! https://t.co/FBGJINdBYy

Rockstar accidentally released a lot of files that weren't supposed to be included in the games:

Vadim M. @NationalPepper Sweet. GTA SA mission and text sources are there too.... as well as the rest internal crap. Sweet. GTA SA mission and text sources are there too.... as well as the rest internal crap. https://t.co/Syo1QFo5qE

As Rockstar themselves have stated, this is the main reason for the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy (PC) being pulled off from stores. GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will come back as soon as this issue has been fixed.

