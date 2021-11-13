GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has seemingly been pulled from Rockstar Store on PC

GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition for PC appears to have been pulled from Rockstar Games Store. The trilogy, which includes GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, was launched on November 11.
However, the PC version of the bundle is not accessible on the Rockstar Games Store website. Console gamers may still get it from the same store and via the Microsoft, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch digital stores.
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: PC players left frustrated as game gets removed from Rockstar Games Store
The GTA Trilogy had a rough launch with all the bugs and disappointing gameplay. While console players are discovering the issues with the games, PC players aren't even able to play them as Rockstar has taken it down from their official stores.
This began with the Rockstar Games Launcher being shut down when the Trilogy was launched.
Rockstar Games Launcher servers were shut down on the day the GTA Trilogy was released. It was also the weekly update day for GTA Online, and player traffic was most likely higher than usual.
Rockstar cited maintenance as the reason behind the outage, and it took more than a day to get it fixed.
This only affected PC players as Rockstar Games Launcher is mandatory for playing on the platform. Meanwhile, GTA Trilogy was also pulled from the Rockstar Games Store. Currently, all services have been restored, and Rockstar Games Launcher is working as usual.
However, players are greeted with the following message when checking the server status of all Rockstar Games services:
"The Rockstar Games Launcher is now back online. However, Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition will remain unavailable to play or purchase as we work to remove some data files that were unintentionally included in the new versions of these games. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we hope to have the correct versions of the games up and running for everyone as soon as possible."
Some fans had already speculated the reason for taking down the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy from the stores:
Rockstar accidentally released a lot of files that weren't supposed to be included in the games:
As Rockstar themselves have stated, this is the main reason for the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy (PC) being pulled off from stores. GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will come back as soon as this issue has been fixed.