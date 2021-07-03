Indian GTA 5 RP server SVRP to get its third version soon

GTA 5 RP remains a popular choice for streaming, and Indian streamers are in on the trend as well. Although not as popular as the western servers like NoPixel or MarbellaVice, Indian RP servers have a few dedicated streamers and their equally-devoted followers.

The viewerbase is mostly active on YouTube instead of Twitch, as the former is still the go-to choice for Indian streamers. The most popular servers for GTA 5 RP in India are undoubtedly Subversion RP (SVRP) and Hydra Town RP (HTRP).

Indian GTA 5 RP fans gearing up for SVRP 3.0 launch

The SVRP server recently announced the release of a new version, SVRP 3.0, which will be available soon. This was hyped up by the SVRP Twitter handle, who promised to replace Arnav Gaming in the SVRP Google Search results.

Right, lets try to get this tweet trending. #SVRP3



I'll do a showing of 3.0 this week.



Bois, are we ready or what? GTA RP is about to get lit.



500 Likes and I'll take back SVRP ownership on google search. I'm coming for you, Arnav. — Subversion Roleplay (@subversionrp) July 3, 2021

Here's how fans responded to the hype:

#SVRP3 is love❤❤

eagerly waiting for sneak peek — A ن a $ (@BakShii_bOy) July 3, 2021

Arnav Gaming is one of the most popular streamers on the server, and it shows:

Let's go Arnav Vai on Top #Eastside Vhaiyo 💜😂 — Shxshnk (@shxshnk) July 3, 2021

As of now, there hasn't been a trailer or any other video detailing the changes that this update will bring. However, fans are already thrilled at the prospect and expecting some major improvements and new content.

SVRP 3.0 character creation out now

SVRP 3.0 hasn't been fully released yet, but the character creation is ready and working since last week. Popular SVRP streamers like Jimmy Gaming, Qayzer Gaming and Pitaji Playz have gone ahead and recreated their characters for the new server.

Being one of the oldest GTA 5 RP servers in India, SVRP was only recently updated to SVRP 2.0 in 2020. This was done to prevent DDoS attacks and increase the stability of the server.

There might be new features in the upcoming upgrade to the server, one of them being the ability for video calling in-game. The server is especially known for the diverse jobs that are available in it, and fans can expect new jobs to be included in the update.

Not much is known about the release date of SVRP 3.0 at present, but GTA 5 RP fans can expect it to be quite soon.

