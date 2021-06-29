Is the Drift Tampa worth it in GTA Online?

Not really known for its drifting mechanics, GTA Online's vehicle roster boasts only a few vehicles that are tuned to go sideways and not forwards.

The Drift Tampa was a trailblazer when it came out as part of GTA Online's Cunning Stunts, serving as a Tampa on steroids with insanely high horsepower and a modified drivetrain.

But since the vehicle was added so long ago, is it still relevant in comparison to its newer counterparts? Here's an in-depth analysis to answer that question.

Also read: How to get the $870,000 BF Weevil for free in GTA Online

Is GTA Online's Drift Tampa worth buying in 2021?

“You brush the accelerator, and it happens: your ear drums shatter, your bowels surrender, a thousand angry horses stampede through all four titanium-reinforced wheels, the tires melt in a cloud of acrid smoke - but all you know is that you're going somewhere really, really fast. Short of saddling a crazed rhino, the Drift Tampa is the most brutal driving experience money can buy.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Based on the 1964-1973 Ford Mustang and 1970/1971 Dodge Dart with aftermarket additions and liveries inspired by Ken Block's 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR, Drift Tampa is an absolute sight to behold.

Compared to the original Tampa, it has shifted from muscle to the super category and features an All-Wheel-Drive Drivetrain instead.

Dangerously low and weighing in at just 1,100 KG's, the Drift Tampa is configured perfectly to slide in and out of corners, living up to its name.

While built to go sideways, it is incredible on a straight line with a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h).

Available in Southern San Andreas Super Autos, Drift Tampa carries a moderate price tag of GTA $995,000, which is not exactly cheap but not expensive either considering the 3 million dollar hypercars that dominate the market.

Picking up one of these in GTA Online would be a unique experience as it offers a driving style unlike most GTA Online cars that are built to be grippy instead. In conclusion, Drift Tampa is the perfect recipe for a daily driver car built for both business and pleasure whilst definitely being worth the price tag.

Also read: Top 3 fastest GTA Online muscle cars that players can buy

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul