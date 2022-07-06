Musician to launch GTA 6-inspired EP called GTA Next, although the game isn't out yet

There's no news about GTA 6, but that hasn't stopped fans from obsessing about it. Moreover, one musician is about to launch an unofficial soundtrack for the extremely-hyped upcoming title. This will be an EP with just five tracks, and it is supposedly inspired by the previous games in the series as well. This information came from the artist on July 6.

Some inquisitive fans will naturally be inclined to assume that this EP, GTA Next, is part of the next title. As of now, however, it seems to simply be a fan-made tribute and nothing else. So far, the musician, who goes by the name of John M, hasn't revealed anything else about it.

COMING SOON! Stay tuned! I'm excited to announce my new music project: 𝗚𝗧𝗔 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁A brand new #GTA6 related EP that includes 5 original tracks, not only inspired to the classic Grand Theft Auto series music sound, but also to what it could be...COMING SOON! Stay tuned! I'm excited to announce my new music project: 𝗚𝗧𝗔 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁A brand new #GTA6 related EP that includes 5 original tracks, not only inspired to the classic Grand Theft Auto series music sound, but also to what it could be...COMING SOON! Stay tuned! https://t.co/FxGwPT30Jd

Rockstar hasn't dropped any new information related to GTA 6 other than the fact that it's happening. There have been plenty of leaks that allegedly reveal details about the game, but no official reports from Rockstar have come out. However, fans are making their own assumptions and also making artworks based on the upcoming game.

The latest artist to have come up with a fan-made project for the game is the musician John M (@JohnM90GTA). In addition to being a musician, John is an active member of the Grand Theft Auto community as well as a member of GTA Base. His most recent creation appears to be a fan's ode to a video game franchise they are passionate about.

The five tracks the artist mentions in his tweet will allegedly make references to the upcoming GTA game while also displaying an influence derived from prior games in the franchise. And since John M hasn't made any further statements about his upcoming EP, curious fans of the series will have to wait until it's released to find out more.

Fans react to the announcement

This isn't the first time that someone's making a tribute to the beloved open-world game franchise. The tweet above highlights another song based on Vice City made by the French hard rock/heavy metal band Earthrise. However, this might not stop some fans from assuming that the John M's music is going to be part of the GTA 6.

MxE @Real_MxE_ @JohnM90GTA @RockstarGames and now people will take this as real and not fan made @JohnM90GTA @RockstarGames and now people will take this as real and not fan made

That said, the musician himself has clarified that this is an unofficial fan-made project, and hence, fans shouldn't take it otherwise.

Others expressed concern about the project's legal repercussions, particularly in light of Take-Two's handling of fan-made content in general and mods in particular. That said, as previously mentioned, fan-made music inspired by the game is nothing new, and the vast majority of mods haven't received DMCA notices either.

