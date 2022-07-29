New GTA 6 leaks reveal supposed reasons for developmental delays

Many fans blame GTA 6 for the supposed death of Red Dead Online as Rockstar Games announced more resources being allocated towards the former. Fans who saw the positive side imagined accelerated growth for the project and were happy.

Unfortunately, that might not be the case, as Jason Schreier from Bloomberg reported:

"But the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been slower than impatient fans and even longtime employees have expected."

GTA 6 might have been pushed back further

Even a trailer this year would suggest a fall 24 release date, but personally I'm leaning towards 2025 now.

Industry insider Tom Henderson recently tweeted that the latest revelations point towards a late 2024 or even 2025 release. He also shared Jason Schreier's point of view on why things are the way they are.

Rockstar has always had an exaggerated comical and satirical outlook on the American way of life. All the titles in the GTA series convey this message pretty loud and clear, the current game more so than others.

This includes discussing political extremists, cultists, celebrities, or other topics.

Schreier's feature talks about Rockstar as an organization and how it has gone about things. It also includes facts from interviews with employees who preferred anonymity due to obvious circumstances.

Fans are, in general, pretty flummoxed as to why there is no information on GTA 6. Even the last Take-Two Interactive earnings call did not reveal anything significant.

Rockstar is allegedly going through a massive overhaul, a deep clean rather. In other words, the company's approach to various sensitive topics in the past has caused moments of outrage and protest. To prevent this from happening further, the organization is changing its ways.

Schrier pointed out one instance that talked about the Cops 'n' Crooks-related DLC supposed to come out a long time back. The content was not released as the time coincided with George Floyd being killed by a police officer. The billion-dollar enterprise might have dodged a few accusations with that decision.

Another very recent instance that can be attributed to Rockstar changing its ways is the removal of transphobic content from the Expanded and Enhanced version.

The next title will supposedly bring many changes in how fans look at and play Grand Theft Auto titles. Based on popular belief and recent leaks, the next edition might feature a female protagonist and appear more tolerant towards marginalized communities.

