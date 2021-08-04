NoPixel GTA RP streamer dasMEHDI moves to Facebook after streaming on Twitch for 7 years

In what has become a fast-growing trend, GTA RP streamer dasMEHDI has recently revealed that he will be making the switch to Facebook Gaming soon. After seven years of streaming on Twitch, the 37-year-old content creator has managed to strike an exclusivity agreement with Facebook Gaming and will be making the switch soon. The news was conveyed over his Twitter account, which received mixed reactions from the community.

GTA RP streamer dasMEHDI announces Facebook Gaming switch after 7 years on Twitch

It's been a long and enjoyable journey these past last 7 years



This Thursday at 10am ET we begin anew



Steaming exclusively with @FacebookGaming



Find me at: https://t.co/nkhYWBibTZ pic.twitter.com/x50NsolXgz — dasMEHDI (@dasMEHDI) August 3, 2021

Joining the likes of Disguised Toast, dasMEHDI will be taking his GTA RP shenanigans over to Facebook's streaming platform starting Thursday, 5 August 2021. It is not known for how long Facebook's exclusivity deal with dasMEHDI will last, but it is safe to assume that he won't be seen streaming GTA RP on Twitch for at least a year.

Apart from the announcement, dasMEHDI promises up to 3x better quality over on his Facebook Gaming stream and has provided a few guides on his Twitter page for people who are unfamiliar with the new platform.

"Later this evening http://dasmehdi.tv will be relaunched with a guide for everyone to help manage the transition over. It will detail how to create "gaming" accounts among other things for those new to the platform. Oh and expect stream picture quality increase by 3x."

dasMEHDI's announcement ended up trending on the LivestreamFail subreddit with many users lamenting the streamer's move to Mark Zuckerberg's platform.

dasMEHDI is known for playing Nino Chavez and Brian Knight over on the NoPixel 3.0 server and is one of Twitch's most popular GTA RP streamers. With over 409K followers and thousands of subscribers, dasMEHDI's move to Facebook is quite a risky prospect considering user resistance to Facebook as a whole.

The details of the deal in terms of monetary compensation and duration are not known to the public and will probably stay that way for a while. However, it is a possibility that dasMEHDI can host 'Just Chatting' streams on Twitch just like his contemporary Disguised Toast does.

