Possible price for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced revealed

The GTA community is in high spirits after the recent listing of the next-gen console version of Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on the Microsoft store. Some players, such as those in Australia, have reportedly been able to check the prices of the games. Hence, they are also able to pre-order and pre-load the games. The article below will discuss these prices in greater detail.

GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Edition prices revealed in Australian digital stores

The next-gen console edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 is available for purchase in two configurations. One is the standard purchase containing both Story Mode and Online, while the other is simply the standalone GTA Online. Interestingly, this standalone Online Mode is also being sold at a considerable discount of 50% up to June this year.

The discount has been confirmed to be available on the Microsoft Store. Currently, it's unconfirmed whether the PlayStation 5 version will be getting the same discount or not. However, a few players have reported that it will be available with the exact same offer.

Story Mode+Online mode in the Microsoft store (Image via Sportskeeda)

If this is true, it would mean that PS5 players are getting a better deal, since GTA Online is already free for the first three months on the console. Based on the regions, here's how much the games cost on both consoles:

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) - £34.99 / €39.99 / AU$59.95

Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) - £17.26 / €20.85 / AU$30.95

With the 50% discount being applicable from March 8, 2022 to June 14, 2022, this could very well convince many players to get them during the limited time period.

Standalone online mode in the Microsoft store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are the approximate discounted prices of the games after applying a 50% discount:

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) - £17.49 / €19.99 / AU$29.97

Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) - £8.63 / €10.42 / AU$15.47

Note: The prices for the standalone online mode are based on exchange rates, as only the Australian prices have been revealed till now.

Edited by Atul S