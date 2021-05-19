Rockstar hints at special event for GTA Online on GTA 3's 20th Anniversary

Rockstar has just announced a variety of new updates to GTA Online and Red Dead Online for the summer, and with these announcements comes a surprise for GTA Online players.

Along with confirming the summer updates that were hinted at a while back, fans are definitely hyped at the new announcement that has hinted at the possibility of GTA III related content for GTA Online.

Rockstar hints at surprises related to GTA 3's 20th anniversary

"In honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share — including some specifically for GTA Online players." - Rockstar Newswire



Surprises? you say?👀 pic.twitter.com/ViUO0yaTNw — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 18, 2021

Fans have already started to come up with wild speculations about what those "surprises" could be. Some of them are predicting some simple in-game stuff like free login t-shirts that would probably disappoint the more hardcore fans of GTA III, who are expecting either a port or remake of the genre-defining game, on multiple platforms or at least on the Nintendo Switch.

The possibility of an older GTA title being remastered, (GTA 3 in this case) just became alot more likely with this hint in Rockstar's Newswire post.. what do you guys think they're hinting at here? #GTA5 #GTA3 pic.twitter.com/9GLPzxMwtX — Nick (@NickPlaysGamesX) May 18, 2021

GTA RP fans have been eagerly waiting for a Liberty City map on the servers, and this could be the GTA III surprise that Rockstar has hinted at. While the announcement itself is definitely surprising, as hinting at anything other than GTA Online is a welcome change for a lot of fans, most of them are skeptical of the hype and have been telling others not to get their hopes up.

The update mostly involves new races for both GTA Online and Red Dead Online, and the GTA III-related surprise is anyone's guess at the moment, with Rockstar claiming that new announcements will be coming soon.

"With much more to be revealed, stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for details on future updates, weekly bonus-filled events and more in the weeks and months ahead."

Players will have to wait a little longer to find out what Rockstar has in store for them, and only time can tell what new surprises are to be revealed.

