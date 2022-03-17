Why there won't be any GTA Online update today (March 17, 2022)

GTA 5 and Online for next-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) is finally out. Gamers are all over it and cannot get enough of the enhancements and new features. Today is Thursday, but not a regular one as far as Online is concerned.

There will be no new events, discounts, bonuses, etc this week. This does not mean Rockstar is abandoning the game. It's just customary to how they do things after releasing a big update or DLC.

Why there won't be any GTA Online weekly update today?

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Podium Vehicle: Zion Classic

Prize Ride: Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Smuggler Sell Missions

- Air Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Hunting Pack (Remix)

- Short Trips

- Flight School

#GTAOnline [March 10 - 24]Podium Vehicle: Zion ClassicPrize Ride: Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)3x GTA$ & RP on- Smuggler Sell Missions- Air Races2x GTA$ & RP on- Hunting Pack (Remix)- Short Trips- Flight School [March 10 - 24]Podium Vehicle: Zion ClassicPrize Ride: Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)3x GTA$ & RP on- Smuggler Sell Missions- Air Races2x GTA$ & RP on- Hunting Pack (Remix)- Short Trips- Flight School#GTAOnline https://t.co/Fj9jqYd6SL

Like every other week, TezFunz2 tweeted out the discounts, offers, bonuses, etc., on March 10. The tweet said March 10-24 at the very top. This implies an event week that spans fourteen days. So the offers, the prize ride, the podium vehicle, etc., will all be exactly the same.

🇬🇧ColderClock44🇬🇧 @Colder_Clock_44 @RobWoods31400 @TezFunz2 Maybe not tho cos they tend to do the same event week twice in a row when a upcoming DLC is coming out. There are probably doing it this time because of next gen version coming out @RobWoods31400 @TezFunz2 Maybe not tho cos they tend to do the same event week twice in a row when a upcoming DLC is coming out. There are probably doing it this time because of next gen version coming out

A few new gamers got concerned as to why this was happening. They even went on to assume that Rockstar might halve the weekly events or even give one out per month, like Red Dead Online. Thankfully, seasoned gamers cleared the air by explaining that this is what Rockstar does before the launch of any DLC, and this week might be extended due to the launch of the next-gen game.

What this means for platforms other than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

The Expanded and Enhanced version of the game is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and so is the new content. Since the update week is now prolonged, it applies to all other platforms like PS4, Xbox One, and PC as well. Each platform will have a two-week-long event week.

Furthermore, there have been a couple of significant changes made to the businesses in GTA Online next-gen. All the MC businesses have received a permanent 25% buff on payouts. This changes things a lot, as the Coke Lockup will now pay out more per hour than the Bunker. The Meth lab and Counterfeit Cash factory will now pay as much as the Coke Lockup used to.

Additionally, the MC business produce payout in the Nightclub also got a 35% buff. They are:

South American Imports

Pharmaceutical Research

Organic Produce

Printing and Copying

Cash Creation

The Nightclub safe that produced just GTA$10,000 per day in the game (48 minutes, realtime) is now quintupled. That's a five-times increase that helps the safe produce $50,000 per in-game day now. The Nightclub popularity mission might become a thing again.

Sadly, these buffs are exclusive to next-gen consoles and are currently not on last-gen or PC.

Edited by Ashish Yadav