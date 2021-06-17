No new GTA Online bonuses for 06/17/21: Last week's bonuses to remain until 06/24

As GTA Online inches closer to its summer update with every passing week, Rockstar Games has decided to not update GTA Online's bonuses this week and will instead utilize last week's discounts and event rotations.

The news isn't disheartening as players get the chance to truly capitalize on the 2x payout on vehicle cargo sell missions and stand a chance to earn a bonus GTA $250,000 by sourcing five or more vehicles.

Also read: Top 5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online as of June 2021

GTA Online bonuses for 06/17/21, 3x payout on "Extraction" and more

Source: u/BryonyBot

Podium Vehicle

Överflöd Entity XF.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Extraction.

2x GTA$ and RP on VIP Work.

2x GTA$ and RP on Bodyguards/Associates Payout.

2x GTA$ and RP on Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions.

2x GTA$ and RP on Simeon's Export Requests.

Discounted Content

35% off B-11 Strikeforce ($ 2,470,000).

35% off Buckingham Volatus ($ 1,491,750).

40% off Benefactor Stirling GT ($ 585,000).

40% off Pfister 811 ($ 681,000).

40% off Dewbauchee Seven-70 ($ 417,000).

50% off All Offices.

50% off All Office Renovations.

100% off Organization Name & Personnel Changes - Offices.

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Karin 190z ($ 180,000).

80% off Grotti Bestia GTS ($ 122,000).

60% off Buckingham Nimbus ($ 760,000).

Time Trial

Mount Gordo, Par Time 00:46:30.

RC Bandito Time Trial

Cemetery, Par Time 01:20:00.

Premium Race

3x GTA $ and RP on Extraction

Being a VIP isn’t always easy. Take Extraction as a case in point: Bodyguards must find and protect the Target en route to the extraction point while a rival Hit Squad does everything in their power to intercept and bring them down by force. In return for laying life and limb on the line, all Extraction competitors will receive 3X GTA$ and RP, win or lose.

- Rockstar Newswire

2X GTA$ and RP on VIP / CEO Work and Challenges

Trade in a ski mask for a three-piece suit and afford yourself all the luxuries of the executive lifestyle. Or keep the ski mask, whatever works. Earn double GTA$ and RP on all VIP / CEO Work and Challenges through June 23rd, as well as double the usual salary for all Associates and Bodyguards.

- Rockstar Newswire

Also read: 5 details in GTA Vice City that were way ahead of its time

Edited by suwaidfazal