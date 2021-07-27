Ocelot Lynx vs Annis Remus: GTA Online's podium vehicle and prize ride for this week compared

As GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners summer update took center stage this week, the podium vehicle has taken a backseat. The Ocelot Lynx awaits players who want to try their luck at the Diamond Casino, but the attention seems to have been taken away by this week's Prize Ride, the Annis Remus. Both are free and amazing in their own right, but which car should players aim for between the two?

Ocelot Lynx vs Annis Remus: GTA Online's free vehicles for the week compared

Ocelot Lynx

“On the one hand, it's a pinnacle of British car design: conservative, luxuriant, anally retentive. On the other though, it's brash, liveried, track-ready. Impossible? Put your hands together, and meet the Ocelot Lynx: like getting mugged by someone in a top hat, it's an experience you'll never forget.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

The Ocelot Lynx is this week's lucky spin car, providing a GTA $1,735,000 value for players who manage to nab it for free. The Lynx is a 2-door sports class vehicle, boasting a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h). The car has poor traction around corners, frequently understeering even at moderately low speeds. While the Lynx's top speed is nothing to be scoffed at, the amount of deceleration required in corners makes it a weak choice for races.

Annis Remus

“Bow down because you're in the presence of JDM nobility. the dynastic prowess of the Annis Remus is a powerful thing. An example? Just kick the back out through the middle of Legion Square, thinly spread a couple dozen onlookers across the tarmac, and listen to nothing but thunderous applause. Long live the emperor!”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

One of the newest additions to GTA Online, the Annis Remus, is this week's Prize Ride at the LS Car Meet. To claim the Remus for free and save themselves $1,370,000, players must complete the Prize Ride challenges given to them via the interaction menu at the LS Car Meet. The Remus is also a rear-wheel-drive car. But its lighter chassis and top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) make it much more viable in races. An added bonus for Remus owners is the ability to equip Low Grip Tires, a feature relegated to LS Tuners cars only for now.

Overall, the Annis Remus is much better than the Ocelot Lynx, especially competitively. The Remus also provides a lot more customization options for players and qualifies for the new races added as part of the LS Tuners update.

