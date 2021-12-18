Physical PS4 copies of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition confirmed to be usable on PS5 as well

Physical copies of the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy were officially launched yesterday for supported consoles. Although the digital versions of the game were made for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the physical version is only available for the former.

That is, a PS5 player can still play GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition using the PS4 disk of the game, but he will not be able to upgrade it to a PS5 version. A Redditor confirmed this by posting a screenshot of the reply he received from Rockstar Support.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition physical copies: PS5 version not available, players have to rely on backward compatibility with the PS4 version

On the r/GTA subreddit yesterday, a Redditor named Nuzzgok posted a screenshot of a response from Rockstar Games Support. It appears that he had asked if there was a console upgrade available for the disk version of the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy. This is because PlayStation gamers have only been able to buy a PS4 version of the game on disk.

The message from Rockstar Games Support states that there are no such console upgrades available for the game. It then goes on to mention the obvious option of backward compatibility, something that most console gamers are aware of. This method allows an older game to be used on a newer console. In this case, the PS4 copy of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition can be played on PS5.

However, most Redditors seemed unhappy with this, as backward compatibility is not the preferred choice for most gamers, especially for a new game. It is quite common for many developers nowadays to offer a free disk upgrade to players who buy their game for the last-gen console. This is particularly common for whenever a new console is launched.

Another reason for preferring an upgrade over backwards compatibility is due to the game's optimization. Console games are mostly built for a targeted console model, which makes them so well-optimized compared to PC games. Backward compatibility on the PS5 may not bring the best out of a game that was built with the PS4 in mind.

Besides, the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy has become notorious for its bugs and unplayable state. Even though Rockstar has patched out most of the glitches, there could still be some issues left.

