Podium Car and discounts in GTA Online for this week

GTA Online players have a shot at copping the Pegassi Osiris for free in the Diamond Casino this week.

GTA Online fans are in the festive mood, albeit snow isn't going to be the only thing between their toes this December. Players can head to the tropical beachside party paradise of Cayo Perico and carry out the most ambitious and daring Heist in the game's history.

However, not to forget about Los Santos in the meantime, players can also enjoy a bunch of cool discounts and a brand new Podium Car in the Diamond Casino.

The discounts and the Podium Car will only be available until December 21st. So, players looking to cop a brand new hypercar in their Garage must do so quickly.

Podium Car and Vehicle/Property discounts in GTA Online till December 21st

Podium Car: Pegassi Osiris

"Osiris drivers boast the shortest average life expectancy of any consumer demographic of America. They live, briefly, in a world of bygone opulence and hyper-modern engineering. The 0.3 seconds between leaving the showroom and arriving at their first corner are the most exhilarating blur in their short, short lives. Only the stupidly rich need sign up to the waiting list."

―Legendary Motorsport description

For part of this week, up until December 21st, players can attempt to win the Pegassi Osiris in the Diamond Casino and Resort as the Podium Car.

The vehicle can be won for free in GTA Online, and all players must do is spin the Lucky Wheel and hopefully land on the Podium Car.

Image via GTA wiki fandom

The only currency that works in the Casino is Chips, which the player must buy using GTA$ from the Reception. Players can only spin the Lucky Wheel once per day in the game, meaning players only have one shot at getting the Podium Car each day in GTA Online.

A timer appears on top of the Lucky Wheel, indicating how long players must wait until they can spin the wheel again.

Discounts for this week in GTA Online

Master Penthouse Customizations – 35% off

Floor Plans and Optional Extras, including Lounge Area, Media Room, Spa, Bar & Party Hub, Private Dealer, Office, Extra Bedroom, Garage

Colors

Patterns

Vehicles – 35% off