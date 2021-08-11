Ranking the most expensive cars in GTA Online (August 2021)

GTA Online is perhaps the most successful online counterpart to a single-player game.

The world of GTA Online lets players emulate life as an outlaw and makes the experience all the more immersive and interactive as players can bring their friends along and build a crew, making the gangsta experience as real as it can get.

One of the most exciting aspects of the GTA Online world is the roster of cool rides. Some of them are priced at quite a premium amount, and for understandable reasons. Following the Los Santos Tuners DLC, the number of cool cars in GTA Online got a major boost.

For a good price, players can own rides that can kill with both looks and envy.

5 most expensive cars in GTA Online right now

5) Coil Rocket Voltic

This vehicle is a modified variant of the Voltic. Featuring a rocket-powered engine, the Coil Rocket Voltic is fast enough to own the track, and its looks can surely turn heads. With quite a fashionable build, players will have fun customizing this beast from GTA Online.

Price: $3,830,400

4) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet looks like something Marty and Doc would use to go 'back to the future. This cool ride looks like it belongs in a sci-fi movie, with its fashionable streamlined body. Oh, the car is weaponized as well. Own the streets of GTA Online with this absolute madlad.

Price: $4,628,400

3) Grotti Vigilante

Oh, did anyone else get goosebumps just looking at this car? Grotti Vigilante is basically the GTA Online version of the Batmobile from Batman: The Animated Series.

Needless to say, Grotti Vigilante is also a weaponized vehicle, much like the Scramjet. This is why these two cars are so often compared with each other. But for a Batman fan, the Vigilante will easily take the cake. GTA Online players can purchase this sick ride from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Price: $3,750,000

2) Imponte Deluxo

If players intend to take this car, they should positively inform the Weasleys first. Everyone knows of the scolding Ron received from his mother for rescuing Harry in this ride.

Jokes apart, the Imponte Deluxo is an actual flying car in GTA Online, which is why this apparently dull-looking car is priced so high in the game.

Price: $4,721,500

1) Imponte Ruiner 2000

The Imponte Ruiner is a futuristic vehicle based on the KITT from Knight Rider. Yet another weaponized car, this sick ride comes with unique features like a parachute and power hop.

It is understandable why this car is the most expensive one in GTA Online at the moment, and only CEOs with a Vehicle Warehouse can buy this vehicle.

Price: $5,745,600

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: 5 missions from GTA San Andreas that were actually easier than most players thought

Edited by Srijan Sen